RED BOILING SPRINGS — Claire Fleming poured in a game-high 25 points and was 16 of 16 at the free-throw line, propelling the Red Boiling Springs High girls basketball team to a 40-34 victory over visiting DeKalb County last Friday evening.
It was the regular-season finale for the Lady Bulldogs, who avenged a 60-49 loss to the Lady Tigers when the two teams met in Smithville on Nov. 24.
In the rematch, DeKalb County forward Kadee Ferrell scored six points in the first quarter to help her squad lead 10-6 after one period of play.
However, RBS (13-10) responded by limiting the visitors to five points in the second stanza to lead 16-15 at halftime, and the Lady Bulldogs still led by a point (24-23) entering the fourth quarter.
Red Boiling Springs was 23 of 28 at the free-throw line on the night, connecting on 14 of 16 in the final period. Fleming made all eight of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, and sophomore teammate Breanna Thompson was 4 of 4 at the charity stripe.
Lady Bulldog senior Liz Anderson provided her squad’s only field goal in the final period.
Conversely, the Lady Tigers were just 6 of 12 at the free-throw line and did not make any of their three-point attempts.
Ferrell scored 11 of her team-best 16 points in the first half.
Thompson (6 points), Anderson (5) and Massengille (4) backed Fleming’s offensive production.
Fourth-seeded RBS is slated to open play in the District 6-A Tournament at home against the winner of the first-round contest between No. 8 seed Trousdale County and No. 5 seed Jackson County. Winning its district opener would allow the Lady Bulldogs to advance to the Region 3-A Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.