The Macon County High School boys basketball team battled back from first-half foul trouble but couldn’t complete its comeback, suffering a 66-55 loss to visiting Livingston Academy last Thursday evening at Nera White Gymnasium.
With the loss, the Tigers remained in search of their first district win.
“It’s frustrating,” Macon County head coach Adam Bandy said of losing close games. “The guys understand that. We talk about it. It’s much better than it was. I told them in the locker room … ‘We are battling … but we have to get over the hump. I don’t feel like any of you are ready to be done.’
“It’s two or three plays a game that stop us from getting to where we need to be.”
Tiger junior Braydee Brooks was on the bench for the majority of the first half after picking up three fouls over the game’s first three minutes.
Then, Macon County’s other top scoring threat — senior guard Connor Johnson — picked up his third foul with 1:35 remaining in the first half.
Brooks fouled out with 6:12 remaining, and junior teammate Kenny Wilder was whistled for his fifth foul shortly thereafter.
“The guys have done a good job,” Bandy said. “I have to have everybody else step up. You can’t look for Connor and Braydee to make all the plays.
“We’ve done a better job lately of stepping up and making plays … they really have. A lot of different guys have scored for us lately.”
A 3-pointer from freshman forward Dalton Hudson was the only basket for the Tigers over the game’s first five minutes as the Wildcats raced out to a 16-3 lead.
The margin reached 15 points early in the second stanza, but Johnson scored 13 points over the first five-plus minutes of the period before receiving his third foul.
Johnson’s offensive efforts helped his squad pull to within six points (33-27) by halftime.
“He’s got the dog in him,” Bandy said of Johnson. “He can go and get it. He has a motor like no other, and he’s done a much better job of playing under control.
“He played huge.”
Wilder cut the lead to four points when he opened the second-half scoring, but Macon County didn’t get any closer.
Brooks scored six points in the third period, but the margin swelled back to 14 points when Matthew Sells converted a three-point play with 7:26 remaining.
The Tigers pulled to within six points when freshman guard Braxton Lloyd made a 3-pointer at the 1:52 mark, but Livingston Academy scored seven of the final nine points.
Johnson finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Hudson provided 11 points.
Matthew Sells led the Wildcats with 20 points, backed by teammates Dawson Simmons (11 points), Nicholas Choate (10) and Nathan Carwile (9).
Livingston Academy shot 54% from the field, limited Macon County to 37-% shooting and outrebounded th Tigers by a 37-20 margin.
“(Hayden) Wix did a good job defensively,” Bandy said. “Dalton played well. Kenny Wilder played great defense and made some plays under the basket. All my guys have played well. Our record doesn’t show it, but they’ve come a long way since the start of the season.”
- Macon County faded late in a 73-58 loss to visiting Watertown on Dec. 26.
The two teams played in Watertown on Dec. 8, with the Purple Tigers claiming an 82-51 win.
In the rematch, the Tigers trailed by just four points entering the fourth quarter but managed to produce just three field goals over the final eight minutes (two from Johnson and Hudson’s 3-pointer).
Eli Scarlett scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, making five 3-pointers. That helped Watertown lead 22-14 after one period of play and 37-33 at halftime.
Brooks and Wix combined for 18 points in the second stanza.
Johnson scored five points in the third period, keeping his squad within striking distance.
However, the Purple Tigers pulled away as Q. Hughes Malone scored 10 of his 19 points in the final period.
Watertown shot 54% from the field, while Macon County was just 7 of 23 from three-point range.
Johnson finished with a team-high 17 points, and he was joined in double figures by Wix (13 points), Brooks (11) and Hudson (10). Wilder scored four points, and Lloyd contributed three points.
- The Tigers started slow and couldn’t overcome the early deficit in Friday evening’s 55-47 loss at Cannon County.
The two teams playd in Lafayette on Dec. 11, with Macon County suffering a 59-38 loss in that contest (in which Johnson and Wilder did not play).
Lion standout Gus Davenport scored 18 of his team-high 25 points in the first half on Friday, helping his squad to a 16-5 lead after one period of play and to a 30-18 advantage at halftime.
Brooks scored eight points in the third quarter as the lead was trimmed to 10 points entering the final period, but the Tigers (3-14 overall, 0-10 in District 8-AA) weren’t able to complete their comeback effort.
Cannon County held on despite converting on just 11 of 25 free-throw attempts.
Brooks scored a game-high 28 points, making 11 of 22 field-goal attempts and 4 of 6 free throws.
Johnson provided 14 points, and Wilder contributed five.
