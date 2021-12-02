The Macon County Tigers came up short at home against Gordonsville on Tuesday night, falling 64-48 to the visitors.
The score was close after the first quarter, with Macon County trailing just 13-12. However, a strong second quarter by Gordonsville allowed them to double up the Tigers by halftime at 34-17.
Gordonsville lengthened that lead to 50-32 by the end of the third period and took the win by 16 points.
Braydee Brooks led the Tigers with 19 points in the game, followed by Brady Driver and Gabe Borders with nine points each. Hayden Wix tallied five points for Macon County, while Logan Bandy had two points, Zach Borders added two and Brody Frye one to round out the scoring for Macon County.
The Tigers were back in action Tuesday night at Clay County before returning home for games against Smith County on Saturday and Westmoreland next Tuesday.
