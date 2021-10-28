The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs found out why Gordonsvlle was a region favorite as the visiting Tigers rolled to a 50-15 victory Friday night, scoring all their points in the first half.The Tigers began with the ball on their own 35 yard line and it didn’t take them long to score as they went 65 yards on six plays that was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Austin Shaeffer. The Bulldogs would then begin on their own 40-yard line but on the third play of the series, the Tigers would intercept the ball.
On their very first play quarterback, Matthew Albritton would throw a 41-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0.
On the Bulldogs’ next possession the Tigers’ Treyson Davis would intercepted the pass again and took it all the way back to the end zone for a 21-0 Gordonsville lead.
The Bulldogs would be forced to punt on their next possession ,and the Tigers would take over on the Bulldogs’ 48-yard line. It would take Gordonsville just one play to score on this drive as Matthew Albritton complete a 48-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0 which would be the score to end the first quarter.
The Bulldogs would begin the second quarter with the ball ,and they would be the ones to strike first to begin the quarter. The Bulldogs had the ball on the Tigers’ 49 yard line and quarterback Aubrey Link tossed a touchdown pass to Josh Martinez that cut the lead to 28-6.
That was as close as the Bulldogs could get as Gordonsville scored 22 more points in the second quarter to build its commanding lead.
In the second half, the Bulldogs would be the only team to go put any points on the board. Early in the fourth quarter eighth grade running back Houston Taylor scored from 6 yards and then Link kicked the Bulldogs’ first successful extra-point kick of the year for the Bulldogs to make the score, 50-13. With about a minute left in the game, Gordonsville had a bad snap that went over the quarterback’s head and into the end zone for a safety to account for the final margin.
On Friday night, Gordonsville plays Clay County, which will be for the Region 4-1A championship. The Bulldogs travel to Sunbright to try to pick up their third win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.