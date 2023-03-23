Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory contributed as the 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team ended its season with an 82-60 loss to the sixth-seeded University of Colorado on Saturday evening in the two teams’ National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament opener at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Gregory — a sophomore guard — played 33 minutes, finishing with three points and one rebound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.