Former Macon County High standout Jalynn Gregory contributed as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team ended its season with a 74-73 loss to visiting Seton Hall (New Jersey) University in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) last Thursday evening at Murphy Center.
Gregory — a freshman guard and Conference USA All-Freshman Team selection — played all 40 minutes and provided 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
She connected on 4 of 10 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 7 3-pointers.
The Lady Raiders trailed by as much as 22 points.
MTSU improved to 27-8, which is the program’s fourth most wins in a single season.
By reaching the WNIT semifinals, the Lady Raiders compiled their most postseason victories with four.
