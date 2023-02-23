Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory scored 13 points as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team captured an 85-77 victory at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday evening.
Gregory — a sophomore guard — played 36 minutes and made 4 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 6 from three-point range, and all three of her free-throw attempts. She also provided three rebounds and three assists.
Then, Gregory scored a game-high 20 points in last Saturday’s 85-46 victory Florida International University.
It was Gregory’s sixth 20-point game of the season, all of which have come on the road.
In 35 minutes of play, Gregory also contributed a career-high four steals, three rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
She made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts (including 4 of 7 3-pointers) and sank all four of her free-throw attempts.
MTSU improved to 22-4 overall and to 15-2 in Conference USA.
