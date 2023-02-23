Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory scored 13 points as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team captured an 85-77 victory at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday evening.

Gregory — a sophomore guard — played 36 minutes and made 4 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 6 from three-point range, and all three of her free-throw attempts. She also provided three rebounds and three assists.

