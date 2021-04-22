Macon County High senior basketball standout Jalynn Gregory has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team in Class AA for the third consecutive season.
Gregory is among the 15 players selected in AA.
She led the Tigerettes to a 26-6 record, a third consecuctive Region 4-AA Tournament title and the program’s first state championship with a 51-40 victory over Grainger in the AA state championship game.
Macon County reached the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.
Gregory — a point guard who signed with Middle Tennessee State University — averaged 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, making 37% of her field-goal attempts (including 35% from three-point range) and 90% at the free-throw line. She sank 96 3-pointers, an average of three made 3-pointers per contest.
Gregory is only the third player in school history — including boys and girls players — to be selected as a finalist for a Mr. and Miss Basketball award. Macon County High senior Joey Tuck won the Class AA Mr. Basketball Award in 1996, and former Tigerette teammate Keeley Carter won the Miss Basketball Award in 2020.
Gregory was selected as the Class AA State Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Region 4-AA Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive seaon. In addition, she was an 8-AA First Team All-District honoree, a member of the 8-AA All-Defensive Team, and an 8-AA All-Tournament selection.
Gregory scored 2,204 points in her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.