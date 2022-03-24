Former Macon County High standout Jalynn Gregory scored 15 points as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team rolled to an 86-56 victory over visiting Wofford (South Carolina) University in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) last Thursday evening at Murphy Center.
Gregory — a freshman guard — connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers, making four of those in the first half.
In 25 minutes of action, the Conference USA All-Freshman Team selection also had one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot.
The Lady Raiders moved on again with a 67-55 win over visiting Wake Forest (North Carolina) University on Monday evening.
Gregory played 28 minutes and provided three points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
MTSU improved to 25-7 and advanced to host Vanderbilt on Thursday evening.
