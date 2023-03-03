Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory helped the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team extend its winning streak to five games with a 61-59 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Gregory — a sophomore guard — played all 40 minutes and finished with 16 points and five rebounds.
