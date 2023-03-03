JALYNN GREGORY PHOTO

Middle Tennessee State University sophomore guard Jalynn Gregory scored 16 points during Saturday afternoon’s 61-59 victory at Louisiana Tech University.

 Courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University athletics

Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory helped the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team extend its winning streak to five games with a 61-59 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Gregory — a sophomore guard — played all 40 minutes and finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

