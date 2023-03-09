Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory scored a team-high 17 points as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 72-68 win over the visiting University of Texas El Paso on Saturday afternoon.
Gregory made a free throw with 1:20 remaining to place the Blue Raiders in front, and she grabbed a late rebound that made more free throws to help secure the victory.
Gregory — a sophomore guard — played 39 minutes and also had five rebounds and three assists.
She made 5 of 11 field-goal attempts, including 1 of 4 from three-point range, and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.
MTSU — which is undefeated at home this season — extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 25-4 overall and to 18-2 in conference play.
Two days earlier, the Blue Raiders rolled to a 72-45 victory over the visiting University of North Texas.
In 33 minutes of play, Gregory scored a team-best 15 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
She made 5 of 11 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 10 from three-point range, and 1 of 2 free-throw attempts.
Gregory has scored 13 points or more in seven consecutive games.
