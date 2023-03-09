Former Macon County High School standout Jalynn Gregory scored a team-high 17 points as the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 72-68 win over the visiting University of Texas El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

Gregory made a free throw with 1:20 remaining to place the Blue Raiders in front, and she grabbed a late rebound that made more free throws to help secure the victory.

