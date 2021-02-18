Macon County High senior basketball standout Jalynn Gregory was selected to the 8-AA All-District First Team and to the district’s all-defensive team as well.
Gregory — a Middle Tennessee State University signee who recently scored her 2,000th career point — was recently named a Miss Basketball finalist in Class AA.
Gregory — a shooting guard — is a three-time 8-AA All-District First Team honoree and three times has been named to the all-defensive team (including being named the 8-AA Defensive Most Valuable Player as a sophomore).
Classmate Abby Shoulders joins Gregory on the all-defensive team for the third time, and Shoulders is also a second-team all-district honoree for the third time, having been named to the third team as a freshman.
Classmate Saranda Woodson is on the honorable-mention list. Woodson — a center — was a third-team honoree as a sophomore at Watertown High and was selected as the district’s most improved player that season as well.
Gregory’s fellow Miss Basketball finalist — Upperman senior Reagan Hurst — was named the district MVP, and DeKalb County’s Ella Van Vranken was selected as the 8-AA Freshman of the Year.
Watertown’s Brittni Allison and DeKalb County’s Megan Cantrell were named as the district’s co-most improved players, and Upperman junior point guard Brooklyn Crouch is the district’s defensive player of the year.
Upperman’s Dana McWilliams — whose squad won the district’s regular-season championship and has been ranked atop the Associated Press Top 10 in Class AA — was named the district’s coach of the year.
Macon County junior Braydee Brooks was a boys third-team all-district honoree.
Brooks was named to the second team a year ago and was also the district’s most improved player last season, after he was an all-freshman honoree during the 2018-19 campaign.
Brooks’ senior teammate, Connor Johnson, was an honorable-mention honoree for the second consecutive season.
Brooks and Johnson have led Macon County in scoring this season.
Upperman center Alex Rush was selected as the district MVP and the defensive player of the year after helping his squad to the league’s regular-season title, and York Institute’s Bryson Bilbrey and Myles Leffew were named the district’s co-freshmen of the year.
York Institute’s Jon Heddings was tabbed the district’s most improved player, and York Institute’s Roy Whited and Upperman’s Bobby McWilliams share the 8-AA Coach of the Year honors.
