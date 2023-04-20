WESTMORELAND — Senior Bryson Higgins converted on a penalty kick with approximately five minutes remaining to give the Macon County High School boys soccer squad a 1-0 victory over visiting Westmoreland on Friday evening.

“It was a very scrappy game throughout,” Tiger head coach Nick Hill said. “Westmoreland came in fresh, having not played since the beginning of the week. It was our third game in four days. Even with that disadvantage, we came into the game expecting to win, and that was the result that we earned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.