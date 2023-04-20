WESTMORELAND — Senior Bryson Higgins converted on a penalty kick with approximately five minutes remaining to give the Macon County High School boys soccer squad a 1-0 victory over visiting Westmoreland on Friday evening.
“It was a very scrappy game throughout,” Tiger head coach Nick Hill said. “Westmoreland came in fresh, having not played since the beginning of the week. It was our third game in four days. Even with that disadvantage, we came into the game expecting to win, and that was the result that we earned.
“Overall, it was a good week.”
Freshman Fernando Lopez had a breakaway opportunity late in the match and was taken down in the box, resulting in Higgins’ penalty kick.
• One day earlier, the Tigers suffered a 2-0 loss to visiting White House.
“Not all losses are equal,” Hill said. “This district game was against one of the best teams in the state and against a team that has beat two powerhouses (Station Camp and Hendersonville) in (Class) AAA soccer this season.
“We defended tremendously for 80 minutes and could make an argument we should have held the score to 0-0. This is the closest our program has been to competing with White House since 2011. Coach (Mark) Lamberth has always had talented, well-disciplined teams, with four state tournament appearances in the past 12 seasons and potentially adding another appearance to that tally this season.”
• On April 11, Macon County played to a 2-2 tie at Liberty Creek.
It was the Tigers’ first action in 12 days, following a week off during spring break.
“It was our first game since before spring break, so we had to try and knock the rust off,” Hill said. “This is a game we needed to get a win in, in one of the toughest districts in the state, but fell short on the score line.”
