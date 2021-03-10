As has often been the case, the fifth-ranked Macon County High School girls basketball team pulled away down the stretch and sealed the outcome from the free-throw line.
As a result, the Tigerettes advanced to their fifth consecutive state tournament with a 62-50 victory over visiting McMinn Central in one of eight Class AA sectional contests played on Saturday evening at Nera White Gymnasium.
“It feels amazing,” Macon County senior guard Abby Shoulders said. “It’s almost like nothing else. I’m blessed to be able to go back for a fourth year. Some people can’t say they made it out of district (tournament). Me and my seniors can say we are lucky enough to go four years in a row.”
Each of the eight teams who advanced to the Class AA State Tournament hosted their sectional games.
“It’s a lot of emotions,” Macon County senior point guard Jalynn Gregory said. “It’s really exciting, knowing we get to go back. We love playing there (at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center). We love everything about going to the state tournament, because we really want that gold ball.”
It was the third time that the two programs have met in the sectional round over the past five seasons. The Tigerettes won at McMinn Central in 2017 (by a 75-69 score) and again in 2018 (69-53).
The Chargerettes — who are led by veteran head coach Johnny Morgan — have lost their last four sectional contests, last reaching the state tournament in 2016.
McMinn Central has made 15 appearances at the state tournament and won its only state championship with a 48-37 win over Macon County in 2011.
“When you play Johnny Morgan’s teams, they’re going to be physical,” Tigerette head coach Larry White said. “They’re well-coached.”
Macon County (23-6) stormed out to a 27-11 lead but had to withstand a McMinn Central rally — led by the backcourt duo of Kellan Baker and Molly Masingale — that cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew 5 (Masingale) and 12 (Baker) were their best players,” Shoulders said. “We were focused on them. We knew all their offense revolved around them. We just had to shut them down.”
White added, “They are good . A lot of people think 5 (Masingale) is the best freshman in East Tennessee. She is really good. Our focus was them, but the big inside (center Kara Crabtree) was better than we realized.”
Baker and Masingale combined for 33 points.
“When watching film, we realized they looked more to drive,” Gregory said. “They’ll shoot if if they’re open, but they wanted to get to the rim. So, we wanted to limit their penetration.”
Shoulders produced five early points before Gregory scored eight points over a three-minute stretch.
Classmate Taylor Ward made her second 3-pointer just prior to the first-quarter buzzer, and then, Gregory scored the first three points of the second stanza to create a 16-point margin (27-11).
“I thought McMinn was a little bit surprised or in awe,” White said of the game’s early stages.
However, Masingale’s 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half pulled her squad back to within eight points (33-25) at halftime.
Gregory poured in nine points over the first six minutes of the second half, extending the lead back to 12 points.
Baker responded by scoring the final five points of the third period, and teammate Carsi Beaty sank two free throws just 1:21 into the fourth quarter, creating a three-point margin (46-43).
“When I called timeout, I said, ‘Hey guys, we’re settling for the three too easily,’ ” White said. “We needed to attack the rim more.”
However, the Chargerettes (23-10) didn’t score again until Masingale drove to the basket for a layin with 1:17 showing.
Ward, Shoulders and Woodson converted layins over the next three minutes, and Gregory and Emily Ashurn combined to make all six of their free throws over the final 1:11.
“We just try to keep everybody calm, not let the nerves get the best of us,” Gregory said. “We try to stay on the same page and not get ahead of ourselves. If we start getting on a run, we’re like, ‘let’s keep it up.’ ”
McMinn Central shot 44% from the field, compared to 40% for the Tigerettes, and the Chargerettes outrebounded Macon County by a 29-26 margin.
The difference in the game proved to be turnovers, with McMinn Central committing 10 turnovers to just two for the Tigerettes, and at the free-throw line.
The Chargerettes made 4 of 5 free-throw attempts, while Macon County was 15 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Gregory — and MTSU signee and a AA Miss Basketball finalist — finished with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Shoulders provided 10 points and four steals, and Ward also scored 10 points. Woodson narrowly missed a double-double, providing nine points to go along with a team-leading 10 rebounds.
The Tigerettes open play in the state tournament on Thursday morning at 10, facing Covington. Covington (25-5) captured a 44-41 win over top-ranked Jackson South Side in its sectional contest on Saturday evening.
“I’m elated,” White said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. Not all my kids have gotten to go to the state tournament. There’s nothing like it.”
