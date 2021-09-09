Senior Cameron Houston was responsible for four of Macon County High’s five touchdowns in Friday night’s 32-29 win over Dekalb County in the two teams’ region opener at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
Houston’s scores included a defensive and a special-teams touchdown.
“(Cameron) Houston played out of his mind tonight,” Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders said.
On the second play of the visitors’ scond possession, Dekalb County quarterback Brizz Trapp looked throws across the middle, attempting to connect with teammate Issac Knowles, when the ball was tipped and intercepted by Houston. The cornerback returned it 29 yards for the Macon County touchdown.
Bryson Higgins followed with a successful point-after touchdown (PAT) kick.
Five plays into the second quarter, Dekalb County running back Colby Barnes broke free for a 17-yard touchdown, with placekicker Axel Aranda tying the game at 7 less than three minutes into the second period.
Dekalb County placekicker Chance Carter booted the ensuing kickoff down to the 19 yard line, and Houston returned it 81 yards for another return touchdown.
Howevr, the PAT was unsuccessful, keeping the score at 13-7 with 8:57 left to play in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Higgins booted a short, pooch kick to Dekalb County’s Nolan Gottlied, who lets it fall to the ground. Macon County’s kickoff unit fell on it to regain possession on the 35 yard line.
Four plays later, Houston completed the hat trick by catching a 24-yard pass from senior quarterback Braydee Brooks to create a 19-7 margin with 6:37 remaining in the first half.
However, DeKalb County receiver Issac Knowles carried a broken, trick play 18 yards for another touchdown. Aranda’s PAT pulled his squad to within 19-14 ballgame with 4:57 remaining in the first half, which is how it remained at halftime.
The second half began with a Dekalb County turnover on downs, followed by a Macon County punt. DeKalb County (1-2 overall, 0-1 in Region 4-4A) then consumed the rest of the third-quarter clock and 15 seconds of the final period before a Brizz Trapp pass found John Ellis for a 28-yard touchdown.
Knowles carried the two-point conversion attempt across the goalline, giving his squad a 22-19 lead with 11:45 remainin.
Macon County (3-0, 1-0) responded as a three-play, 65-yard drive was capped off by yet another connection between Brooks and Houston, covering 63 yards.
Brooks’ conversion pass fell incomplete leaving the score at 25-22.
On the second play of the next drive, Trapp’s pass was intercepted by freshman Gabe Borders at the Macon County 26 yard line.
However, four plays into Macon County’s ensuing possession, Brooks was intercepted by Nolan Gottlied, leading to Trapp’s 4-yard touchdown run two plays later.
Macon County opened its possession with 5:51 remaining in the game, trailing by four points.
“Our bread and butter was not working for us tonight,” Shoulders said. “We go to an offense that is not typical for our program and drive down the field to win. That tells about the maturity of my players and coaches to be able to settle into something out of our comfort zone.”
Macon County’s final possession consisted of 13 plays and covered 75 yards, eating up 5:12.
Brooks led the final drive down the field, with Macon County converting on multiple third downs, a fourth down, and then capped off when he found freshman Zach Borders for a 9-yard score with 38.7 seconds remaining.
Bryson Higgins split the uprights on the PAT for a 32-29 advantage.
Dekalb County’ last-second attempt was a heave that was batted down by Macon County’s defense to secure its first region Region 4-4A win of the season.
Macon County hosts neighboring rival Trousdale County on Friday evening Pat Parker Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.