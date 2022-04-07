Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hunt tossed a complete-game, five-hitter as the Macon County High School baseball team captured a 2-1 victory over visiting DeKalb County on March 28.
Hunt issued four base on balls and struck out five hitters.
Junior Ely Malo and freshman Braylon Flowers had the only hits for Macon County, which scored two runs in the third inning before DeKalb County responded with a run in the top of the fourth.
Junior Nate Green and sophomore Jordan Rogers crossed the plate for Macon County, and both players also stole a base.
One day later, DeKalb County scored three runs or more in three different innings, handing visiting Macon County a 13-9 loss.
The two teams combined for 29 hits.
Macon County scored multiple runs in each of the first two innings, but DeKalb County responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and four in the second.
DeKalb County added one in the third to create an 8-4 margin.
Macon County rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth to pull to within a run, but DeKalb County erupted for five runs in the bottom of the inning to extend the advantage to 13-8.
Macon County produced the game’s final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Malo singled, hit a two-run home run in the first inning, drew a base on balls, scored three runs and drove in two.
Flowers, Rogers, freshman Soup Woodard and sophomore Hunter Patterson also had two hits, with Flowers and Woodard producing run-scoring triples. Senior Landon Colter scored twice, and both Flowers and Woodard drove in two runs.
Macon County used three pitchers, with Malo tossing a scoreless sixth inning.
The Tigers fell to 4-2 in District 7-3A play.
Macon County erupted for seven runs in the second inning of Thursday evening’s 7-5 win over visiting Watertown.
The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth to increase its lead to 7-3 and held on.
Flowers pitched the first four innings to earn the win, and Malo tossed three frames to earn a save. They combined to allow four earned runs on eight hits, walk three and strike out three.
Both Colter and Flowers had two hits, and Colter stole a base and scored twice as well.
Both Malo and senior Noah Hix doubled and drove in two runs.
Macon County scored two runs in the first inning but was overwhelmed from there during Friday afternoon’s 13-2, five-inning loss at Smith County.
The Owls scored in all four of their turns at-bat, erupting for five runs in the second inning and six more in the third.
Smith County hit five home runs, with freshman Bennett Gammon accounting for two of those and driving in five runs.
Green and senior Thomas Herbert had the lone hits for the Tigers. Herbert and Stinson drove in runs, while Green and Flowers scored runs.
Macon County fell to 6-6.
