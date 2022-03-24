Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hunt tossed six-plus innings of three-hit baseball as the Macon County High School baseball team opened the season March 14 with a 3-1 victory over visiting Cumberland County.
In 6 1/3 innings, Hunt allowed an unearned run, walked five and struck out seven.
Classmate Braxton Lloyd earned the save, recording the final two outs while recording a strikeout.
The Jets didn’t score until the top of the seventh.
The Tigers produced single runs in the first, fourth and sixth frames.
Macon County had seven hits, with senior Thomas Herbert providing three singles and scoring twice.
Classmate Oakley Stinson doubled and drove in a run, and Lloyd, senior Landon Colter and senior Noah Hix all singled.
Lloyd drove in two runs.
One night later, the district foes met in Crossville, with Cumberland County capturing a 1-0 win in eight innings.
Jets senior Brad Hawkins limited the Tigers to two hits, singles by Stinson and classmate Dawson Shrum. Hawkins struck out eight and walked one.
Junior Cade Baisley doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth and scored on classmate Braylon Burnett’s walk-off single one out later.
Macon County junior Nate Green pitched the first 2¹/³ innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two before sophomore Hunter Patterson pitched the next five innings.
Patterson limited Cumberland County to three hits, walked two and struck out six before Lloyd faced the game’s final hitter.
The Tigers began play in the East Robertson Tournament on Thursday, suffering an 8-1 loss to Portland in six innings.
The Panthers had 11 hits and scored in four different innings.
Green singled to drive in freshman Braylon Flowers in the bottom of the fifth.
Green had two of his squad’s six hits.
Three Macon County pitchers combined to issue six base on balls and hit two batters.
Later Thursday, the Tigers suffered a 5-3 loss to White House.
Each team scored a run in the first inning and two in the second.
However, the Blue Devils added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Stinson and Lloyd combined to allow just four hits, but Stinson walked five hitters over his four innings.
Flowers had two of his squad’s six hits (including a double), scored a run and drove in a run.
Seniors Landon Colter and Ely Malo singled, drew walks and scored runs, and Green and sophomore Jordan Rodgers also had hits.
Macon County fell to 1-3.
