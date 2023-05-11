BAXTER — Junior Jacob Hunt tossed a complete-game shutout last Thursday as the fourth-seeded Macon County High School baseball team opened the District 7-3A Tournament with a 5-0 win over No. 5 seed Cumberland County.
Hunt (5-2) limited the Jets to three hits, walked one and recorded 11 strikeouts.
It was his second consecutive complete-game shutout, having tossed a five-hitter in a 1-0 victory at Watertown on April 25.
The Tigers produced one run in the third and four in the fifth.
Junior Braxton Lloyd scored two runs, while senior Ely Malo and Kaden Woodard drove in two runs each.
However, Macon County fell into the loser’s bracket with a 14-4 loss to top-seeded Upperman on Friday.
The Tigers trailed 10-0 before scoring all of their runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Bees — who compiled 14 hits — exploded for six runs in the third inning, after scoring three in the first and one in the second.
Woodard had two of his squad’s seven hits.
Sophomore Landon Connor and freshman Chase Keene split the pitching duties for MCHS, which fell to 15-10.
• The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 12-2, five-inning victory over visiting Jackson County on May 1.
Lloyd had two hits (including a double) and scored a run, and he was also the winning pitcher.
Lloyd allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over four innings of work. The right-hander issued three base on balls and struck out nine hitters.
Connor came on to pitch the final inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.
Woodard led the team with three hits — including two doubles — and drove in two runs.
Junior Tyler Gregory scored four runs, and sophomore Hayes Polston crossed the plate three times to go along with one hit and two runs batted in. Sophomore Braylon Flowers also scored twice.
Malo drove in three runs, and freshman Matthew Wheeley drove in two runs.
• Macon County was slated to face Stone Memorial on Monday afternoon in an elimination game in the loser’s bracket of the 7-3A Tournament.
