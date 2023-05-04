Junior Jacob Hunt pitched a complete-game shutout as the Macon County High School baseball squad captured a 1-0 victory at Watertown on April 25.
Hunt scattered five hits, struck out eight hitters and did not issue a base on balls.
Junior Jacob Hunt pitched a complete-game shutout as the Macon County High School baseball squad captured a 1-0 victory at Watertown on April 25.
Hunt scattered five hits, struck out eight hitters and did not issue a base on balls.
The left-hander improved to 4-2.
The game’s lone run came in the second inning when senior Ely Malo doubled and scored on Jordan Rogers’ single.
The Tigers also produced just five hits.
• Macon County rolled to an 11-1, six-inning victory over visiting Clay County one day earlier.
The Bulldogs scored their lone run in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers took control by producing seven runs in the bottom of the frame and then added two more runs in both the second and sixth innings.
Junior Braxton Lloyd produced a team-leading three hits — including two doubles — scored a run and drove in four runs.
Freshman teammate Matthew Wheeley doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two, and senior Nate Green also had two hits (including a double) and scored a run.
Sophomore Hayes Polston also scored two runs, and Rogers drove in two runs.
