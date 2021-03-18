Upperman senior Reagan Hurst was named the Class AA Miss Basketball on Saturday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center.
The Division I Miss Basketball winners were announced at the conclusion of each of Saturday’s state championship games.
Hurst — a senior guard who is a four-year starter — averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Lady Bees, who ended the season ranked second in AA in the Associated Press Statewide High School Basketball Rankings.
Hurst — who scored more than 2,000 points in her career — was an all-state selection both as a sophomore and junior and was named the District 8-AA regular-season and tournament most valuable player (MVP) this season.
Upperman finished 29-2 and won the District 8-AA Tournament and regular-season championships before suffering a season-ending, overtime loss to York Institute in the Region 4-AA Tournament semifinals.
“It feels pretty good,” Hurst said. “We still wish we were out there getting the gold ball (given to the state champion in each classification), but this helps a little bit. It’s just a blessing.”
Gregory helped the Macon County girls program to its first state title on Saturday afternoon with a 51-40 victory over Grainger, and Gregory was selected as the Class AA state tournament’s MVP.
“I would definitely take MVP over Miss Basketball any day of the week,” Gregory said. “Congrats to her.
“It hurts a little bit, but having the MVP means so much more to me.”
Gregory averaged 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, making 37% of her field-goal attempts (including 35% from three-point range) and 90% at the free-throw line. She sank 96 3-pointers, an average of three made 3-pointers per contest.
The third AA finalist — Westview sophomore guard Jada Harrison — helped her squad to the state semifinals before suffering a 45-33 loss to Grainger.
Harrison was an all-state selection as a freshman and two-time District 13-AA MVP. She averaged 17 points, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz won the Class AAA Miss Basketball Award, with Riverdale junior point guard Acacia Hayes and Stone Memorial senior forward Tessa Miller also being finalists in AAA.
Fritz — an Iowa State University signee who helped her squad to the state semifinals before suffering a 54-44 loss to eventual state champion Blackman — averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and shot 65% from the field.
Loretto junior guard Karly Weathers was selected as Miss Basketball in Class A after leading the Lady Mustangs to a state title on Saturday with a 49-41 win over Summertown.
Weathers averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game, and she shot 54% from the field.
Gibson County junior forward Madison Hart and Clarkrange senior point guard Kassie Monday were also finalists in Class A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.