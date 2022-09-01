The inaugural Macon County High School Alumni Basketball Game was a hit with players Saturday, and the participation was strong, which has MCHS girls basketball coach Kailyn Thompson excited for year two.
“I was really pleased,” she said. “I think we had a really good turnout as far as players go, and a good little crowd as well. Everything went really smoothly, learned a few things I’ll probably do differently, but nothing that affected the enjoyment of the day.”
There were two games — boys and girl contests, with each comprised of four 8-minute quarters.
“The only thing that may change for next year, we may try to do — Tara Allen coaches at RB — and she might try to pull some alumni from Red Boiling and do a Macon vs. RBS game instead of playing each other,” Thompson said.
Thompson said there were some stellar performances, particularly from Andrea Butler Mills, who now coaches at East Robertson High School, and Taylor Ward, who made several threes.
Mills “moved super smooth, really athletic. She didn’t miss a beat,” Thompson said.
“I had a lot of fun. I was trying to make sure everybody else was getting playing time,” she said.
