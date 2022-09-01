The inaugural Macon County High School Alumni Basketball Game was a hit with players Saturday, and the participation was strong, which has MCHS girls basketball coach Kailyn Thompson excited for year two.

“I was really pleased,” she said. “I think we had a really good turnout as far as players go, and a good little crowd as well. Everything went really smoothly, learned a few things I’ll probably do differently, but nothing that affected the enjoyment of the day.”

