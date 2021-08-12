The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team is attempting to rebuild this fall after losing eight seniors from last year’s squad.
“We are very young and very inexperienced,” Chad Butler — who started the program 21 years ago — said. “It’s the beginning of the season. We’ve had some really good practices. The thing about this team I love is that, anything you ask them to do, they’ll try it. They’ll work at it. They’ll ask for help.”
The Lady Bulldogs won four of their first seven matches last season before dropping their final six.
Junior middle hitter Graycee West played in a limited role last season.
“She is one of my captains,” Butler said. “She’s a great example of a kid who leaves nothing behind. She’s the loudest one encouraging everybody else.”
Her classmate, junior Nautica Goolsby, is expected to be the team’s setter.
“She’s another kid who can do three things,” Butler said. “By the end of the season last year, she was playing mostly setter. This year, she will probably play only setter. I’ve been very pleased with her.
“My entire team was full of utility players, who could do multiple things. Whatever the team needs them to do, they’ll do it to the best of their ability. I don’t have a lot of players this year, but I have a lot of players who play a lot of positions.”
Outside hitter Kennedy Marshall has served as a leader despite only being a sophomore.
“Kennedy Marshall can absolutely hammer the ball,” Butler said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in her skills and fundamentals.She is a natural leader, but it’s more than that. She’s like another coach for the younger players.”
Senior Shy Ann Eaton Robinson is also expected to start at middle hitter.
“She is a blocking beast,” Butler said.
Senior Adrianna Carter and freshman Chloe Powell are expected to be at outside hitter.
“She has come on like gangbusters,” Butler said of Carter. “She didn’t come out (to join the team) until she was a sophomore. Last year, she was learning. This year, it’s all coming together
“I worked with them a little bit last year in junior high. She’s really blossomed in the preseason. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a freshman who could hit a ball and keep it in. For a freshman, she’s probably the best I’ve ever had at reading where the ball is going to go and getting there. She’s a natural athlete. I don’t normally play freshmen. She would play even if I had 20 (players).”
Senior Hannah Wilson is expected to serve as the team’s libero, and freshman De’Awndria Polk could see action at setter.
“You know where (Wilson) is on the floor,” Butler said. “You know what’s she’s going to do. She’s a great passer and a great server. Kind of like Graycee, she loves to play.
“It is a very good group. Once they get the hang of it, you couldn’t ask for a group that tries any harder. There is a definite desire to be better. That’s not always the case.”
District 7-A didn’t change much from last year, with the exception of Smith County joining in the district.
“Gordonsville is always good,” Butler said. “Trousdale County is tough kids. They don’t shy away. Jackson County, their coach (Kassidy Allen) is expecting a good year. Westmoreland made a lot of progress. I am excited to see them play. Clay County is kind of like Trousdale County … they’re tough.
“We’re still in the stage of teaching them all they need to know. A lot of the time we’re spending right now is teaching them all the different hitting positions. I’m more concerned about their fundamentals for future success, but they’re surprising me with how quick they’re progressing.”
Watertown is expected to be the class of the district once again after finishing as the state runner-up in 2019 and fourth in Class A a year ago.
“Watertown has the advantage of year-round players,” Butler said. “They have kids who play club and a lot of one-sport athletes. I expect them to do well. They have a new coach (Stephanie Harman). That will either be a good thing or a bad thing. It will be interesting, but I do expect them to be dominant.”
The Lady Bulldogs will only play district matches this season, beginning with a home contest against visiting Smith County on Tuesday evening.
