Macon County High graduate Jalynn Gregory was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week after turning in a career-best performance in the Lady Raiders’ 62-61 win against Southern Illinois last Friday.
Gregory, who now plays for the Middle Tennessee State Lady Blue Raiders, becomes the first player to earn either the league’s player of the week or freshman of the week honor multiples times this season, having also been named C-USA Freshman of the Week, Dec. 6.
Gregory poured in 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including a sizzling 5-of-8 from 3-point range, to lead the Lady Raiders (8-2) past the Salukis in the team’s final non-conference game.
“Jalynn has played well but that is not surprising to me,” Lady Raider Head Coach Rick Insell said in a release. “She’s a winner. I saw her do these types of things in high school so nothing she is doing surprises me.”
Gregory was at her best in the clutch as she helped rally Middle Tennessee from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Gregory scored 10 of her 27 in the fourth quarter and was monumental down the stretch when she provided a four-point play that gave Middle Tennessee the lead for good.
Trailing 57-55, Gregory buried a three-pointer from the wing and was fouled with 2:01 remaining. She hit the free throw to complete the four-point play and give Middle Tennessee a 59-57 advantage. She dished out an assist on the next possession as the Lady Raiders pushed the lead to four and held on for the win.
Prior to signing with MTSU, Gregory was a four-year standout for Coach Larry White at Macon County High School, leading the Tigerettes to the Class AA state championship in the 2020-21 season and also be a key member of the Macon County squad from 2019-20 that stood 33-1 and in the semifinals of the state tournament before the TSSAA cancelled the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
