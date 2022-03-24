MURFREESBORO — Freshman Jalynn Gregory of Macon County was one of six Middle Tennessee Lady Blue Raiders to earn All-Conference USA honors, the league office announced Monday.
Gregory was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team, joining teammate Anastasiia Boldyreva on the five-woman team.
MTSU had a Conference USA-best six players represented on all-conference postseason teams.
Gregory and Boldyreva had breakout rookie campaigns and successfully transitioned to Division I basketball as true freshmen. Boldyreva started every game for the Lady Raiders, while Gregory started 27 of the 28. She missed one game due to health and safety protocols. They were each named Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice.
Gregory has proven to be a long-range shooting specialist and has impacted the game with solid perimeter defense. The guard is fifth in C-USA for three-point field goals per game with 2.1 per contest. Gregory has connected for 56 3-pointers and is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is shooting 38% from beyond the arc with 56 total 3-pointers this season. Gregory has scored in 27 games, posting double figures in 11. She has multiple 3-pointers in 17 games, including five or more four times.
Gregory was a four-year starter at Macon County High School before signing with MTSU. During her high school career, the Tigerettes reached the state tournament all four seasons and won the Class AA state title during her senior season.
Boldyreva has played her best basketball down the stretch. The 6-foot-6 center is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots and shooting 51% (65-of-127) from the field over the last 13 games. She is third in C-USA for blocked shots with 1.7 per game. Her 47 blocked shots are 55th most nationally and sixth on the Lady Raiders’ single-season blocks list. Boldyreva is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for the season.
Kseniya Malashka was named C-USA Sixth Player of the Year in her first season as a Lady Raider. Malashka, Dor Saar and Courtney Whitsonwere voted to the All C-USA second team. Middle Tennessee is the only team to have three players represented on the all-conference first and second teams.
Defensive stalwart Alexis Whittington earned a spot on the five-person Conference USA All-Defensive team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.