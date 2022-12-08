MEMPHIS — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat on Monday night.

Santi Aldama added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks finished with 17 for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players. Jones started in place of Morant, filling in for the Grizzlies’ leading scorer.

