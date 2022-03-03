Our second week of basketball action was Saturday, Feb. 19 and once again, we had some exciting games of basketball action. Our first game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Matt Keene’s team winning over Haley Woodard’s team, 37-4. Scoring for Matt: Dalten Cook — 16; Jacob Shafer — 11; Brantley Aulick — 6; Clayton Keene — 4. Scoring for Haley: Zachariah Likens — 2; Kameron Morris — 1.
Our second game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Kyle Shoulders’ team defeating Matthew Bennett’s team, 24-2. Scoring for Kyle: Tuff Dickens — 12; Nickolas Carter — 8; Eastin Law — 2; Maverick Tuck — 2. Scoring for Matthew: Grayson League — 2.
Our third game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Scott Key’s team winning over Bryce Farley’s team, 36-4. Scoring for Scott: Christian Adams — 16; Mason Rich — 12; Tate Austin — 8. Scoring for Bryce: Brady Reid — 2; Chase Carter — 2.
Our fourth game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Tori Atkins’ team defeating Johnny Young’s team, 21-2. Scoring for Tori: Hayden Gross — 10; Haygen Gross — 6; Bryant Atkins — 5. Scoring for Johnny: Emmett Crowder — 2.
Our fifth game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Kyle Deering’s team winning over Johnny Young’s team, 12-2. Scoring for Kyle: Stella Clark — 12. Scoring for Johnny: Ava Meador — 2.
Our sixth game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Rocky Shrum’s team winning over Joseph Cross’s team, 8-7. Scoring for Rocky: Paisley Hancock — 8. Scoring for Joseph: Briella Jones — 6; Chayra Ramsey — 1.
Our seventh game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Holly Flowers’ team defeating Houston Stafford’s team, 33-4. Scoring for Holly: Savannah Keene — 27; Addie Schafer — 6. Scoring for Houston: Faith East — 4.
Our eighth game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Kyle Shoulders’ team winning over Cayley Tuck’s team, 28-2. Scoring for Kyle: Kayli Aulick — 10; Kaybri West — 8; Adalyn Nix — 4; Kyndal Shoulders — 3; Christie Beasley — 3. Scoring for Cayley: Emma Goad — 2.
Our ninth game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Travis Harrell’s team defeating Ryan Carver’s team, 19-9. Scoring for Travis: Eli Winkle — 7; Logan Winkle — 5; Cash Harrell — 4; Lane Davis — 2; Hudson Patterson — 1. Scoring for Ryan: Roman Clark — 5; David Foster III — 2; Eastin Milby — 2.
Our 10th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Tara Haehl’s team winning over Blake Woodard’s team, 34-8. Scoring for Tara: Jon-Luke Borders — 10; Camden Haehl — 8; Carter Haehl — 6; Ace Meador — 6; Bentley Gregory — 2; Cael Bartley — 2. Scoring for Blake: Aedan Hopson — 4; Bradley Woodard — 2; Brody Gregory — 2.
Our 11th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Brandon Jeffries team defeating Carrie Thomas’s team, 18-16. Scoring for Brandon: Brody Wohlgamuth — 6; Landon West — 4; Houston Oliver — 4; Boston Jeffries — 2; Charlie Ramsey — 2. Scoring for Carrie: Hagan Law — 9; Brady Calvert — 4; Cooper Law — 2; Landon Presley — 1.
Our 12th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Matt Barlow’s team winning over Emilie Wheeler’s team, 42-1. Scoring for Matt: Aiden Barlow — 10; Colten Barlow — 10; Zvi Rotstein — 6; Harry Polston — 5; Bentley Halcomb — 4; Bryson Bennett — 3; Owen Gentry — 2; Cole Vester — 2. Scoring for Emilie: Ethan Driver — 1.
Our 13th and final game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Desi Rae Carter’s team defeating Bill Hasse’s team, 25-18. Scoring for Desi Rae: Nehemiah Likens — 18; Maddox Carr — 3; Abel Wilmore — 2; Lucas Carter — 2. Scoring for Bill: Hadyn Hasse — 10; Westin Kenyon — 8.
We have Pelican’s Snoballs set up outside for everyone that wants to start the spring season early and get their Pelican on. They will be set up each week for our games if anyone is craving one of their treats and cannot wait for spring to get one!
Until next week, keep shooting those hoops!
