Our 4th week of basketball action was Saturday March 5 and once again, we had some exciting games of basketball action. Our 1st game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Scott Key’s team winning over Matthew Bennett’s team 32-13. Scoring for Noah Key — 8; Tate Austin — 7; Christian Adams — 6; Mason Rich — 6; Eli Carver — 2. Scoring for Matthew: Grayson League — 7; Gage Young — 4; Draylynn Young — 2.
Our 2nd game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Matt Keene’s team defeating Johnny Young’s team 30-4. Scoring for Matt: Jacob Schafer — 8; Corbin York-Goodrich — 8; Clayton Keene — 8; Brantley Aulick — 4; Dalten Cook — 2. Scoring for Johnny: Emmett Crowder — 4.
Our 3rd game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Tori Atkins’ team winning over Haley Woodard’s team 16-13. Scoring for Tori: Haygen Gross — 8; Hayden Gross — 4; Bryar Atkins — 4. Scoring for Haley: Kameron Morris — 11; Jerrick Eakles — 2.
Our 4th game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Kyle Shoulder’s team defeating Bryce Farley’s team 34-4. Scoring for Kyle: Easton Law — 12; Tuff Dickens — 8; Kalan West — 6; Kiffin Shoulders — 4; Maverick Tuck — 2; Grayson Dunavin — 2. Scoring for Bryce: Brady Reid — 4.
Our 5th game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Johnny Young’s team winning over Rocky Shrum’s team 20-10. Scoring for Johnny: Cooper Young — 8; Breanna Carter — 4; Harper Shrum — 4; Ava Meador — 4. Scoring for Rocky: Paisley Hancock — 5; Hunter Madison Faith Driver — 2; Adelynn Finley — 2; Reese Carr — 1.
Our 6th game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Kyle Deering’s team defeating Felicia Koutz’s team 25-0. Scoring for Kyle: Stella Clark — 14; Brooklyn Vinson — 4; Kyra Deering — 4; Haven Doss — 2; Mayci Manion — 1.
Our 7th game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Houston Stafford’s team defeating Cayley Tuck’s team 19-12. Scoring for Houston: Haylee Egan — 6; Maleah Mayes — 6; Brailyn Lincoln — 4; Olivia Bandy — 2; Faith East 2. Scoring for Cayley: Aynsley Hurst — 10; Audrey Farley — 2.
Our 8th game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Holly Flowers’ team winning over T J Roark’s team 16-4. Scoring for Holly: Savannah Keene — 12; Payton Osmer — 2; Zeya Flowers — 2. Scoring for T J: Adysen Glover — 2; Madison Biggers — 2.
Our 9th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Carrie Thomas’s team defeating Tara Haehl’s team 16-11. Scoring for Carrie: Hagan Law — 6; Cooper Law — 4; Landon Presley — 2; Cayden Horton-Morris — 2; Brady Calvert — 2. Scoring for Tara: Ace Meador — 5; Bentley Gregory — 4; Cael Bartley — 2.
Our 10th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Ryan Carver’s team winning over Emilie Wheeler’s team 21-10. Scoring for Ryan: Roman Clark — 17; Mason Marlow — 2; Jake Sircy — 2. Scoring for Emilie: Ethan Driver — 7; Aiden Davis — 3.
Our 11th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Matt Barlow’s team defeating Blake Woodard’s team 42-3. Scoring for Matt: Aiden Barlow — 13; Harry Polston — 13; Carter Shouse — 4; Colten Barlow — 4; Bryson Bennett — 4; Owen Gentry — 2; Cole Vester — 2. Scoring for Blake: Brody Gregory — 3.
Our 12th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Travis Harrell’s team winning over Bill Hasse’s team 24-4. Scoring for Travis: Logan Winkle — 10; Hudson Patterson — 8; Cash Harrell — 4; Lane Davis — 2. Scoring for Bill: Hadyn Hasse — 2; Knox Wilmore — 2.
Our 13th and final game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Desi Rae Carter’s team defeating Brandon Jeffries’ team 12-8. Scoring for Desi Rae: Maddox Carr — 12. Scoring for Brandon: Landon West — 4; Copelon Beasley — 2; Houston Oliver — 2.
Until next week, keep shooting those hoops!
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.