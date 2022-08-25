MCJH VARSITY

Macon County Junior High varsity runners, from left, Caden Presley, Brayden Leftrick, Landon Brawner, Troy Wix, Gage Willis, Jacob Eakles and Landon Presley begin Saturday’s race.

 Tonya Kirby/For the Macon County Times

The Macon County Junior High boys team placed second out of seven teams at the Donna Tucker Memorial Middle School Invitational on Saturday.

Five of the seven varsity runners were in the top 20 and medaled. Two girls were in top 10 and medaled.

