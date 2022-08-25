The Macon County Junior High boys team placed second out of seven teams at the Donna Tucker Memorial Middle School Invitational on Saturday.
Five of the seven varsity runners were in the top 20 and medaled. Two girls were in top 10 and medaled.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Macon County Junior High boys team placed second out of seven teams at the Donna Tucker Memorial Middle School Invitational on Saturday.
Five of the seven varsity runners were in the top 20 and medaled. Two girls were in top 10 and medaled.
Macon’s Brayden Leftrick was the winner of the junior high race with a time of 12:46.
Caden Presley was fourth in 13:05, followed by Jacob Eakles (13th, 13:41), Landon Presley (18th, 13:54), Landon Brawner (20th, 14:17), Gage Willis (24th, 14:34) and Troy Wix (25th, 14:42).
Oakland Middle School was the winner.
Red Boiling Springs finished sixth, led by Hudson West, who finished ninth in 13:31, followed by Glynlee Cowan (27th, 14:47), Brody Huffines (38th, 15:49), Kaden Cowan (49th, 17:36) and James Lane (51st, 18:16).
The MCJH girls finished fourth. McKenna Centers was eighth in 15:52, followed by Addison Whittemore (10th, 16:03), Peyton Benge (26th, 17:41), Sydney Green (35th, 19:43), Haeley Gibbs (41st, 21:40), Chloe Osborne (43rd, 21:52) and Abby Hire (49th, 27:23).
For Red Boiling Springs, Madison Wilkinson ran and finished 19th in 16:59, followed by Carter West (31st, 17,57).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.