Recent results from the Lafayette Junior Pro Basketball League are as follows
On Saturday March 4 we continued to have some exciting games of basketball action.
In play on March 4, in the 5-8-year-old boys division, Josh Hudson’s team defeated Jon Hesson’s team, 21-3. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 15; Tripp Dillehay — 4; Keegan Dozier — 2. Scoring for Jon’s team: Maddox Keene — 2; Briley Stinson — 1.
Johnathan West’s team won over Tori Atkins’ team, 11-7. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Malachi Brawner — 9; Eli Robinette — 3; Kalan West — 2; Deuce Holliday — 1; Nolan Suddarth — 1. Scoring for Tori’s team: Hayden Gross — 4; Kaden Dunavin — 2; Camden Jones — 1.
In the championship game of 5-8-year-old girls division, Johnny Young’s team defeated Max Manion’s team, 16-13. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Cooper Young — 8; Ximena Ramos — 6; Blakely Law — 2. Scoring for Max’s team: Mayci Manion — 9; Mattie Barton — 2; Kyndall Tucker — 2.
In the championship game of the 5-8-year-old boys division, Josh Hudson’s team won over Johnathan West’s team, 13-11. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 10; Keegan Dozier — 2; Tripp Dillehay — 1. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Kalan West — 4; Deuce Holliday — 3; Malachi Brawner — 2; Nolan Suddarth — 2.
In the 9-12-year-old girls division, David Phillips’ team defeated James Dudley’s team, 25-2. Scoring for David’s team: Nealee Davis — 9; Delancey Law — 8; Madison Biggers — 2; Kenzley Tuck — 2; Audrey Patterson — 2; Hunter-Madison Driver — 2. Scoring for James’ team: Madison Hansen — 2.
Kyle Deering’s team won over Houston Stafford’s team, 19-3. Scoring for Kyle’s team: Addie Schafer — 12; Paisley Hancock — 4; Whitley Sullivan — 3. Scoring for Houston’s team: Rozzi Linder — 3.
In the 9-12-year-old boys division, Jason Halcomb’s team defeated Jacob Wheeler’s team, 13-4. Scoring for Jason’s team: Benton Burgett — 4; Mason Marlowe — 3; Bentley Halcomb — 2; Cole Vester — 2; Cash Harrell — 2. Scoring for Jacob’s team: Brantley Aulick — 4.
Chris Neely’s team won over Joaquin Pereda’s team, 8-6. Scoring for Chris’ team: Brendon Fredericks — 4; Brantley Trent — 2; Dawson McClard — 2. Scoring for Joaquin’s team: Marquel Watkins — 2; Tristan Pereda — 2; Logan Taylor — 2.
Matt Barlow’s team defeated Ricky Claiborne’s team, 52-9. Scoring for Matt’s team: Colten Barlow — 16; Mason Rich — 10; Brady Calvert — 8; Christian Adams — 4; Maddox Carr — 4; Hank Bell — 2. Scoring for Ricky’s team: Bryson Bennett — 4; Cooper Law — 3; Jake Sircy — 2.
Brandon Jeffries team won over Tori Atkins’ team, 25-8. Scoring for Brandon’s team: Boston Jeffries — 8; Houston Oliver — 6; Brody Wohlgamuth — 6; Kameron Morris — 3; Camden Russell — 2. Scoring for Tori’s team: Gabriel Hackett — 4; Cooper Keene — 2; Elis Fuqua — 2.
Tournament play in the boys 9-12-year-old division continued on March 7, with Tara Haehl’s team defeating Chris Neely’s team, 37-7. Scoring for Tara’s team: Camden Haehl — 10; Jon-Luke Borders — 8; Carter Haehl — 6; Kiffin Shoulders — 4; Hudson Patterson — 3; Steven Lawrence — 2; Carter Shouse — 2; Ace Meador — 2. Scoring for Chris’s team: Anthony Gray — 3; Dawson McClard — 2; Domenic Jent — 2.
Matt Barlow’s team followed by winning over Brandon Jeffries’ team, 27-12. Scoring for Matt’s team: Harry Polston — 8; Colten Barlow — 6; Mason Rich — 4; Brady Calvert — 3; Christian Adams — 2; Colby Jenkins — 2; Landon Presley — 2. Scoring for Brandon’s team: Kameron Morris — 6; Camden Russell — 2; Boston Jeffries — 2; Brody Wohlgamuth — 2.
— Submitted
