The Lafayette Junior Pro Basketball League had its fourth week of play last Saturday, and results were as follows:
In the 5-8-year-old boys division, Josh Hudson’s team won over Joseph Woodard’s team, 33-4. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 10; Keegan Dozier — 8; Tripp Dillehay — 6; Hayes Hudson — 3; River Blankenship — 2; Logan Glover — 2; and Carson Deering — 2. Brayden Killmon scored 4 points for Josh’s team.
Johnathan West’s team defeatd Tori Atkins’ team, 10-8. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Deuce Holliday — 4; Kalan West — 4; and Malachi Brawner — 2. Scoring for Tori’s team: Hayden Gross — 3; Bryar Atkins — 2; Ashton Burton — 2; and Haygen Gross — 1.
Amber Bennett’s team won over Dusty Sircy’s team, 23-4. Scoring for Amber’s team: Grayson League — 12; Corbin Sullivan — 9; and Bryce McClard — 2. Treyson Barton scored 4 points for Dusty’s team.
Jon Hesson’s team defeated Johnny Young’s team, 15-13. Scoring for Jon’s team: Branson Miller — 5; Maddox Keene — 4; Alexander Almaguer — 3; Hayden Driver — 2; and Tate Andrews — 1. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Emmett Crowder — 6; Weston Jones — 4; Avett Draper — 2 and Eli Carver — 1.
In the 5-8-year-old girls division, Johnny Young’s team won over Takoeda Valdez’s team, 14-4. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Cooper Young — 10; Blakely Law — 2; and Ximena Ramos — 2. Kylee Calvert scored 4 points for Takoeda’s team.
Rocky Shrum’s team won over Dustin Benton’s team, 22-14. Scoring for Rocky’s team: Kyla White — 6; Sophia Goolsby — 6; Charlotte Ramey — 4; Josie Wohlgamuth — 4; and Cora Robinson — 2. Scoring for Dustin’s team: Reese Carr — 7; Brynlee Barlow — 5; and Kinsey Jenkins — 2.
Max Manion’s team defeated Mike Mellon’s team, 18-0. Scoring for Max’s team: Mayci Manion — 14; Everly Eller — 2; and Mattie Barton — 2.
In the 9-12-year-old girls division, David Phillips’ team won over Houston Stafford’s team, 20-2. Scoring for David’s team: Delancey Law — 10; Madison Biggers — 2; Kenzley Tuck — 2; Nealee Davis — 2; Brayley Law — 2; and Karlee Roark — 2. Korie Custer scored 2 points for Houston’s team.
Kyle Deering’s team defeated James Dudley’s team, 16-4. Scoring for Kyle’s team: Addie Schafer — 6; Avery Williams — 4; Whitley Sullivan — 4; and Paisley Hancock — 2. Scoring for James’ team: Madison Hansen — 2; and Abbie Sisco — 2.
Lexi Bandy’s team won over Kyle Shoulders’ team, 6-3. Scoring for Lexi’s team: Abbey Carter — 6. Scoring for Kyle: Stella Clark — 1; Kaybri West — 1; and Adalyn Nix — 1.
In the 9-12-year-old boys division, Matt Barlow’s team defeated Jacob Wheeler’s team, 31-4. Scoring for Matt’s team: Brady Calvert — 7; Colten Barlow — 6; Maddox Carr — 6; Mason Rich — 4; Christian Adams — 2; Hank Bell — 2; Colby Jenkins — 2; and Harry Polston — 2. Scoring for Jacob’s team: Joshua Hubbard — 2; and Brantley Aulick — 2.
Brandon Jeffries’ team won over Chris Neely’s team, 17-4. Scoring for Brandon’s team: Kameron Morris — 7; Camden Russell — 4; Brody Wohlgamuth — 4; and Houston Oliver — 2. Scoring for Chris’s team: Brendon Fredericks — 2; and Domenic Jent — 2.
Joaquin Pereda’s team defeated Jason Halcomb’s team, 12-6. Scoring for Joaquin’s team: Taye Wix — 6; Tristan Pereda — 4; and Eli Taylor — 2. Scoring for Jason’s team: Cash Harrell — 4; and Bentley Halcomb — 2.
Ricky Claiborne’s team won over Tori Atkins’ team, 12-5. Scoring for Ricky’s team: Cooper Law — 8; Bryson Bennett — 2; and two points were scored by the opposing team. Scoring for Tori’s team: Nickolas Carter — 3; and Gabriel Hackett — 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.