The Lafayette Junior Pro Basketball League had its third week of play last Saturday, and results were as follows ...
In the 5-8-year-old boys division, Johnathan West’s team won over Johnny Young’s team, 34-1. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Malachi Brawner — 20; Kalan West — 10; Deuce Holliday — 4. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Eli Carver — 1.
Joseph Woodard’s team defeated Dusty Sircy’s team, 7-6. Scoring for Joseph’s team: Bryson Porter — 7. Scoring for Dusty’s team: Treyson Barton — 4 and Sam Bransford — 2.
Amber Bennett’s team won over Takoeda Valdez’s team, 11-10. Scoring for Amber’s team: Grayson League — 5; Corbin Sullivan — 4; Bryce McClard — 2. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Josiah Bandy — 4; Milan Ramirez — 3; Kasen Bandy — 2 and Jameson Rasmussen — 1.
Tori Atkins’ team defeated Jon Hesson’s team, 22-4. Scoring for Tori’s team: Haygen Gross — 12; Hayden Gross- 4; Bryar Atkins — 2; Camden Jones — 2; Grayson Dunavin — 2. Scoring for Jon’s team: Briley Stinson — 3 and Tate Andrews — 1.
In the 5-8-year-old girls division, Takoeda Valdez’s team won over Mike Mellon’s team, 9-6. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Kylee Calvert — 9. Scoring for Mike’s team: McKinzlee Jackson — 4; Kyndra McCloud — 2.
Max Manion’s team won over Dustin Benton’s team, 15-6. Scoring for Max’s team: Mayci Manion — 7; Braygen Nichols — 4; Mattie Barton — 2; Kyndall Tucker — 2. Scoring for Dustin’s team: Reese Carr — 2; Brynlee Barlow — 2; Kinsey Jenkins — 2.
Johnny Young’s team defeating Rocky Shrum’s team, 7-2. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Cooper Young — 4; Ximena Ramos — 2; Blakely Law — 1. Scoring for Rocky’s team: Josie Wohlgamuth — 2.
In the 9-12-year-old girls division, Lexi Bandy’s team won over Houston Stafford’s team, 16-2. Scoring for Lexi’s team: Abbey Carter — 10; Harper Shrum — 4; Keeley White — 2. Scoring for Houston’s team: Haylee Egan — 2.
Kyle Deering’s team and David Phillips’ played to a 6-6 tie. Scoring for Kyle’s team: Kyra Deering — 4; Whitley Sullivan — 2. Scoring for David’s team: Delancey Law — 6.
Kyle Shoulders’ team won over James Dudley’s team, 29-4. Scoring for Kyle’s team: Adalyn Nix — 9; Kaybri West — 6; Kyndal Shoulders — 6; Aynsley Hurst — 2; Chayva Ramsey — 2; Faith East — 2 and Stella Clark — 2. Scoring for James’ team: Madisen Hanson — 3; Mylee Gammons — 1.
In the 9-12-year-old boys division, Matt Barlow’s team defeated Joaquin Pereda’s team, 39-6. Scoring for Matt’s team: Colten Barlow — 9; Harry Polston — 8; Brady Calvert — 6; Christian Adams — 5; Maddox Carr — 5; Landon Presley — 4; Eduardo Onate — 1. Scoring for Joaquin’s team: Ryder Purdy — 2; Eli Taylor — 2; Logan Taylor — 2.
Chris Neely’s team won over Ricky Claiborne’s team, 7-3. Scoring for Chris’ team: Brantley Trent — 2; Brendon Fredericks — 2; Craig Howell — 2; Dawson McClard — 1. Scoring for Ricky’s team: Cooper Law — 2; Tuff Dickens — 1.
Tori Atkins’ team and Brandon Jeffries’ team played to a 6-6 tie. Scoring for Tori’s team: Colton Shockley — 2; Cohen Draper — 2; Lucas Carter — 2. Scoring for Brandon’s team: Brody Wohlgamuth — 4; Tatum Brown — 2.
Tara Haehl’s team won over Jason Halcomb’s team, 52-4. Scoring for Tara: Camden Haehl — 20; Carter Haehl — 8; Kiffin Shoulders — 6; Hudson Patterson — 5; Carter Shouse — 4; Ace Meador — 4; Jon-Luke Borders — 3; Easton Law — 2. Scoring for Jason’s team: Benton Burgett — 2; Bentley Halcomb — 2.
