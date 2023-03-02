The Lafayette Junior Pro Basketball League conclude regular-season play last Saturday, and results were as follows ...
In the 5-8-year-old boys division, Jon Hesson’s team defeated Joseph Woodard’s team, 30-3. Scoring for Jon’s team: Chandon Presley — 13; Branson Miller — 6; Hayden Driver — 4; Maddox Keene — 3; Briley Stinson — 2; Nandiel Hernandez — 2. Scoring for Joseph’s team: Brody Newberry — 3.
Josh Hudson’s team won over Amber Bennett’s team, 18-13. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 14; River Blankenship — 2; Keegan Dozier — 2. Scoring for Amber’s team: Corbin Sullivan — 8; Bryce McClard — 3; Grayson League — 2.
Johnathan West’s team defeated Dusty Sircy’s team, 35-6. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Malachi Brawner — 22; Deuce Holliday — 6; Kalan West — 6; Nolan Suddarth — 1. Scoring for Dusty’s team: Weston Hix — 3; Matt Stewart — 2; Parker Barton — 1.
Tori Atkins’ team won over Takoeda Valdez’s team, 28-4. Scoring for Tori’s team: Ashton Burton — 8; Haygen Gross — 6; Hayden Gross- 4; Bryar Atkins — 4; Camden Jones — 4; Grayson Dunavin — 2. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Milan Ramirez — 3; Josiah Bandy — 1.
In the 5-8-year-old girls division, Dustin Benton’s team defeated Mike Mellon’s team, 10-7. Scoring for Dustin’s team: Reese Carr — 8; Brynlee Barlow — 2. Scoring for Mike’s team: McKinzlee Jackson — 4; Brylea Bean — 3.
Rocky Shrum’s team won over Takoeda Valdez’s team, 15-6. Scoring for Rocky’s team: Kyla White — 6; Sophia Goolsby — 5; Hadley Taylor — 2; Kobi Shrum — 1. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Kylee Calvert — 2.
Max Manion’s team defeated Johnny Young’s team, 18-15. Scoring for Max: Mayci Manion — 14; Braygen Nichols — 2; Everly Eller — 2. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Cooper Young — 8; Rylee Burgette — 4; Ella Fitzgerald — 2; Laikyn Wix — 1.
In the 9-12-year-old girls division, Kyle Deering’s team won over Lexi Bandy’s team, 14-11. Scoring for Kyle’s team: Addie Schafer — 8; Paisley Hancock — 4; Whitley Sullivan — 2. Scoring for Lexi’s team: Kourtlynn White — 6; Harper Shrum — 2; Abbey Carter — 2; Keeley White — 1.
David Phillips’ team defeated James Dudley’s team, 18-4. Scoring for David’s team: Delancey Law — 6; Karlee Roark — 6; Nealee Davis — 4; Hunter-Madison Driver — 2. Scoring for James’ team: Abbie Sisco — 4.
Kyle Shoulders’ team won over Houston Stafford’s team, 34-0. Scoring for Scoring for Kyle: Adalyn Nix — 18; Kaybri West — 9; Faith East — 4; Kyndal Shoulders — 2; Stella Clark — 1.
Our 11th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Matt Barlow’s team defeating Tori Atkins’ team 31-6. Scoring for Matt: Harry Polston — 11; Maddox Carr — 8; Brady Calvert — 4; Christian Adams — 4; and Colten Barlow — 4. Scoring for Tori: Cohen Draper — 2; Knox Wilmore — 2; Cooper Keene — 1 and Owen Robinette — 1.
In the 9-12-year-old boys division, Jacob Wheeler’s team won over Jason Halcomb’s team, 12-8. Scoring for Jacob’s team: Ethan Driver — 8; Westin Kenyon — 3; Jared Wheeler — 1. Scoring for Jason’s team: Cole Vester — 4; Jax Dallas — 2; Bentley Halcomb — 2.
Joaquin Pereda’s team and Chris Neely’s team played to a 9-9 tie. Scoring for Joaquin’s team: Logan Taylor — 4; Eli Taylor — 3; Tristan Pereda — 2. Scoring for Chris’ team: Colby Neely — 4; Brantley Trent — 2; Brendon Fredericks — 2; Domenic Jent — 1.
Tara Haehl’s team won over Brandon Jeffries’s team, 28-0. Scoring for Tara’s team: Camden Haehl — 13; Carter Haehl — 6; Jon-Luke Borders — 4; Ace Meador — 3; Bentley Gregory — 2.
Three games in the 9-12-year-old boys division were played on Feb. 21, with Ricky Claiborne’s team defeating Jacob Wheeler’s team, 6-0. Scoring for Ricky’s team: Cooper Law — 5; Gage Claiborne — 1.
Jason Halcomb’s team won over Chris Neely’s team, 11-9. Scoring for Jason’s team: Cole Vester — 7; Evan Solomon — 2; Cash Harrell — 2. Scoring for Chris’s team: Brantley Trent — 4; Anthony Gray — 4; Brendon Fredericks — 1.
Tara Haehl’s team defeated Tori Atkins’ team, 49-3. Scoring for Tara’s team: Camden Haehl — 18; Carter Haehl — 8; Jon-Luke Borders — 6; Ace Meador — 5; Kiffin Shoulders — 4; Bentley Gregory — 4; Hudson Patterson — 2; Carter Shouse — 2. Scoring for Tori’s team: Cohen Draper — 1; Gabriel Hackett — 1; Cooper Keene — 1.
Two days later, three games in the 5-8-year-old boys division were played, with Jon Hesson’s team winning over Takoeda Valdez’s team 23-5. Scoring for Jon’s team: Chandon Presley — 8; Hayden Driver — 6; Branson Miller — 5; Maddox Keene — 2; Oaklyn Hesson — 2. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Wesley Rose — 2; Milan Ramirez — 1 (in addition to 2 points scored by the opposing team).
Johnathan West’s team defeated Amber Bennett’s team, 27-13. Scoring for Johnathan’s team: Malachi Brawner — 20; Kalan West — 7. Scoring for Amber’s team: Corbin Sullivan — 6; Grayson League — 4; Bryce McClard — 2; Remington Tuck — 1.
Josh Hudson’s team won over Johnny Young’s team, 14-2. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 10; Hayes Hudson — 2; Tripp Dillehay — 2. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Weston Jones — 2.
