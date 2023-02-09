The Lafayette Junior Pro Basketball League had its third week of play last Saturday, and results were as follows:
In the 5-8-year-old boys division, Amber Bennett’s team won over Jon Hesson’s team, 20-11. Scoring for Amber’s team: Grayson League — 14; Bryce McClard — 4 and Corbin Sullivan — 2. Scoring for Jon’s team: Hayden Driver — 5; Briley Stinson — 4 and Maddox Keene — 2.
Johnny Young’s team defeated Dusty Sircy’s team, 16-8. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Emmett Crowder — 8; Avett Draper — 6 and Weston Jones — 2. Scoring for Dusty’s team: Treyson Barton — 8.
Josh Hudson’s team won against Tori Atkins’ team, 12-4. Scoring for Josh’s team: Jacob Schafer — 9; Keegan Dozier — 2 and River Blankenship — 1. Scoring for Tori’s team: Hayden Gross — 4.
Joseph Woodard’s team defeated Takoeda Valdez’s team, 38-15. Scoring for Joseph’s team: Brayden Killmon — 30; Jase Tate — 6 and Bryson Porter — 2. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Josiah Bandy — 8 and Milan Ramirez — 7.
In the 5-8-year-old girls division, Takoeda Valdez’s team defeated Dustin Benton’s team, 18-10. Scoring for Takoeda’s team: Jolene Branstetter — 6; Madison Swindle — 6; Kylee Calvert — 3; Alina Fontana — 2 and Kylie Valdez — 1. Scoring for Dustin’s team: Reese Carr — 7 and Brynlee Barlow — 3.
Johnny Young’s team won over Mike Mellon’s team, 14-5. Scoring for Johnny’s team: Cooper Young — 10; Ellie Russell — 2 and Rylee Burgette — 2. Scoring for Mike’s team: Natalee Jackson — 2 and McKynli Williams — 1. The opposing team scored another 2 points.
Max Manion’s team defeated Rocky Shrum’s team, 14-11. Scoring for Max’s team: Mayci Manion — 9; Kyndall Tucker — 4 and Everly Eller — 1. Scoring for Rocky’s team: Sophia Goolsby — 4; Josie Wohlgamuth — 4; and Kyla White — 3.
James Dudley’s team won over Houston Stafford’s team, 12-2. Scoring for James’ team: Abbie Sisco — 6; Madison Hansen — 4 and Ava Meador — 2. Scoring for Houston’s team: Skylar Perez — 2.
In the 9-12-year-old girls division, Lexi Bandy’s team defeated David Phillips’ team, 11-10. Scoring for Lexi’s team: Abbey Carter — 10 and Kourtlynn White — 1. Scoring for David’s team: Delancey Law — 4; Paisley Scruggs — 2; Audrey Patterson — 2 and Nealee Davis — 2.
Kyle Shoulders’ team defeated Kyle Deering’s team, 11-7. Scoring for Shoulders’ team: Kyndal Shoulders — 6; Adalyn Nix — 3 and Kambri Lamb — 2. Scoring for Deering’s team: Paisley Hancock — 4; Avery Williams — 2 and Addie Schafer — 1.
In the 9-12-year-old boys division, Tori Atkins’ team defeated Jason Halcomb’s team, 13-9. Scoring for Tori’s team: Cooper Keene — 10; Knox Wilmore — 2 and Nickolas Carter — 1. Scoring for Jason’s team: Benton Burgett — 2; Abel Wilmore — 2; Bentley Halcomb — 2; Cole Vester — 2 and Cash Harrell — 1.
Joaquin Pereda’s team won over Ricky Claiborne’s team, 7-1. Scoring Joaquin’s team: Taye Wix — 5 and Eli Taylor — 2. Scoring for Ricky’s team: Cooper Law — 1.
Brandon Jeffries’ team defeated Jacob Wheeler’s team, 15-4. Scoring for Brandon’s team: Camden Russell — 9; Kameron Morris — 4 and Houston Oliver — 2. Scoring for Jacob’s team: Lane Davis — 2 and Ethan Driver — 2.
Tara Haehl’s team won over Matt Barlow’s team, 25-8. Scoring for Tara’s team: Camden Haehl — 17; Ace Meador — 4; Hudson Patterson — 2; and Carter Shouse — 2. Scoring for Matt’s team: Colten Barlow — 2; Brady Calvert — 2; Landon Presley — 2; Harry Polston — 1 and Maddox Carr — 1.
Team pictures will be made on Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, so all parents are asked to please have their child present at the team’s appointed time.
