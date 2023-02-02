Our 1st week of basketball action was Jan. 21 and we had some exciting games of basketball action. Our 1st game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Tori Atkins’ team winning over Dusty Sircy’s team 30-0. Scoring for Tori: Grayson Dunavin — 12; Hayden Gross — 8; Haygen Gross — 6 and Bryar Atkins — 4.
Our 2nd game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Johnny Young’s team defeating Takoeda Valdez’s team 9-4. Scoring for Johnny: Emmett Crowder — 6 and Brantley Scruggs — 2. Scoring for Takoeda: Kasen Bandy — 2; Josiah Bandy 1 and Karson Valdez — 1.
Our 3rd game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Johnathan West’s team winning over Joseph Woodard’s team 27-15. Scoring for Johnathan: Deuce Holliday — 10; Kalan West — 9; Malachi Brawner — 8. Scoring for Joseph: Brayden Killman — 14 and Brody Newberry — 1.
Our 4th game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Josh Hudson’s team defeating Jon Hesson’s team 21-8. Scoring for Josh: Jacob Schafer — 12; Tripp Dillehay — 5; River Blankenship — 2 and Keegan Dozier — 2. Scoring for Jon: Briley Stinson — 6; Hayden Driver — 1 and Chandon Presley — 1.
Our 5th game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Takoeda Valdez’s team winning over Rocky Shrum’s team 13-3. Scoring for Takoeda: Kylee Calvert — 9 and Madison Swindle — 4. Scoring for Rocky: Kyla White — 2 and Sophia Goolsby — 1.
Our 6th game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Mike Mellon’s team winning over Dustin Benton’s team 10-4. Scoring for Mike: McKinzlee Jackson — 4; Katelynn Robertson — 2; Kyndra McCloud — 2 and Brylea Bean — 2. Scoring for Dustin: Reese Carr — 2 and Kinsey Jenkins — 2.
Our 7th game was a 5-8 girls’ game and had Johnny Young’s team defeating Max Manion’s team 16-6. Scoring for Johnny: Blakely Law — 8; Cooper Young — 6 and Ximena Ramos — 2. Scoring for Max: Mayci Manion — 4 and Braygen Nichols — 2.
Our 8th game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Kyle Deering’s team and Lexi Bandy’s team ending in a tie 12-12. Scoring for Kyle: Avery Williams — 4; Whitley Sullivan — 4; Paisley Hancock — 2 and Ava Davis — 2. Scoring for Lexi: Abbey Carter — 10 and Kourtlynn White — 2.
Our 9th game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had David Phillips’ team defeating James Dudley’s team 32-2. Scoring for David: Delancey Law — 12; Karlee Roark — 8; Nealee Davis — 4; Audrey Patterson — 4; Madison Biggers — 2 and Kenzley Tuck — 2. Scoring for James: Abbie Sisco — 2.
Our 10th game was a 9-12 girls’ game and had Kyle Shoulder’s team winning over Houston Stafford’s team 29-0. Scoring for Kyle: Faith East — 7; Adalyn Nix — 6; Kyndal Shoulders — 6; Kaybri West — 4; Aynsley Hurst — 2; Brooklyn Vinson — 2 and Stella Clark — 2.
Our 11th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Brandon Jeffries’ team defeating Joaquin Pereda’s team 10-6. Scoring for Brandon: Kameron Morris — 6; Boston Jeffries — 2 and Tatum Brown — 2. Scoring for Joaquin: Taye Wix — 2; Eli Taylor — 2 and Tristan Pereda — 2.
Our 12th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Tori Atkins’ team winning over Jacob Wheeler’s team 17-14. Scoring for Tori: Cooper Keene — 10; Levi Ramsey — 2; Gabriel Hackett — 2; Lucas Carter — 2 and Elis Fuqua — 1. Scoring for Jacob: Ethan Driver — 10 and Joshua Hubbard — 4.
Our 13th game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Tara Haehl’s team defeating Ricky Claiborne’s team 39-2. Scoring for Tara: Camden Haehl — 20; Jon-Luke Borders — 4; Kiffin Shoulders — 4; Ace Meador — 4; Hudson Patterson — 2; Carter Haehl — 2; Carter Shouse — 2 and Easton Law — 1. Scoring for Ricky: Tristan Scott — 2.
Our 14th and final game was a 9-12 boys’ game and had Matt Barlow’s team winning over Chris Neely’s team 44-2. Scoring for Matt: Colten Barlow — 12; Brady Calvert — 12; Harry Polston — 10; Christian Adams — 4; Mason Rich — 4 and Landon Presley — 2. Scoring for Chris: Brendon Fredericks — 2.
Our pictures will be made on Feb. 11 at Lafayette Elementary School, so we ask all parents to please have your child present at your team’s appointed time. The parents that purchase team pictures would greatly appreciate all the team being in them. We also will have Pelican’s Snoballs set up outside for everyone that wants to brave the cold weather to get their Pelican on! They will be set up each week for our games if anyone is craving one of their treats and cannot wait for spring to get one!
Until next week, keep shooting those hoops!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.