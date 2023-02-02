Our 1st week of basketball action was Jan. 21 and we had some exciting games of basketball action. Our 1st game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Tori Atkins’ team winning over Dusty Sircy’s team 30-0. Scoring for Tori: Grayson Dunavin — 12; Hayden Gross — 8; Haygen Gross — 6 and Bryar Atkins — 4.

Our 2nd game was a 5-8 boys’ game and had Johnny Young’s team defeating Takoeda Valdez’s team 9-4. Scoring for Johnny: Emmett Crowder — 6 and Brantley Scruggs — 2. Scoring for Takoeda: Kasen Bandy — 2; Josiah Bandy 1 and Karson Valdez — 1.

