After losing three players to graduation from last year’s regional-championship squad, the Macon County High School volleyball squad has just one senior this season.
However, five juniors are expected to step in and fill the voids from those departures.
“The junior class had a huge role in our success last year,” Tigerette third-year head coach Brooke Smith said. “They were sophomores then, and they all played. Every one of them were a part of our success of going to substate (sectional round) last year, and I have Myle (Crowder, the team’s senior libero) back again too. Them being a part of that region championship last year fires them up for this year, because they were a part of it. They are back again. I think that’s going to carry them.”
The program won its its first regional title in school history last October.
The Tigerettes finished as the District 11-AA Tournament runner-up to perennial power Portland, defeating the Lady Panthers once during the regular season. Macon County suffered a five-game loss to Central Magnet (which placed third in Class AA) in one of the eight AA sectional matches.
Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State selection Hallie Dickens graduated, as did fellow Cumberland University signee Kailyn Driver and setter Allie Cliburn.
“Now is their time to shine,” Smith said of the returnees. “They have an opportunity now to be the leaders, to take over and dominate on the court with those three amazing seniors gone. They all have the ability to do that. They all have the ability and the character to do that as well.”
Crowder is the most experienced of the returnees.
“Myle has been my libero for four years,” Smith said. “I see a lot of leadership out of her. She is going to be one of the main ones who carry us the whole year. She is so talented in the back row. She is one of those we can’t play without. I expect a lot out of her. She is going to be the one a lot of other girls lean on.”
Junior teammate Kenna Wyatt played mostly as a defensive specialist last season, but she’s transitioning to outside hitter this season.
“Kenna is so talented that she can handle that,” Smith said. “I think she’s loving it. She has taken off with it and loved that she’s playing a whole different position. She’s one of those players I need on the court all the time.”
Crowder and Wyatt are expected to anchor a Tigerette defense that Smith anticipates will be a strength.
“I am a true believer that defense wins ballgames,” Smith said. “This year, my defense will probably be the reason we win a lot of games. They work so hard. They are going to make it easy on my new setters to set up hitters and pass balls. When Myle and Kenna are on the back row together, nothing hits the floor. It’s fun to watch.
“My blocking looks good too. Allie (Thompson) and Ellie (Coley) have very good blocking form. They have come a long way since last year, and Lillia (Williams) has been blocking well on the right side for us.”
Thompson and Coley are expected to start as middle hitters.
“Allie Thompson has already come out and shown leadership on the front row, that she owns it,” Smith said. “I’m really excited to see what she brings throughout the year.
“Ellie is very talented and is just comfortable in the front row. She is a good leader, and I think she’ll take that role of being strong on the front row so that the setter can lean on her.”
Junior Macy Meador returns as a starter at outside hitter.
“Macy came in already hitting harder,” Smith said. “Her talented is phenomenal. She’s going to be out strong outlet.”
The team’s biggest transition may be at setter, with junior Cadence Carter moving to setter and sophomore Rachel Northern also expected to serve as a setter in the team’s two-setter system.
“They have stepped in to that setter position well,” Smith said. “Carter has never played setter but she hustles tremendously. She never lets the ball fall.
“Rachel has beautiful hands. She can set the ball well. But it is a transition, because they have not worked with my varsity hitters before. They are doing well. They have come a long way already.”
Two sophomore — Williams and Karly Tirjan — are expected to provide depth on the outside.
“It’s finishing plays … that’s my biggest concern,” Smith said. “My defense is so strong. The offense is where we need to work on finishing the play and ending the point.”
Macon County has been in a district with perennial power Portland — the 2017 and 2018 Class AA state champion and the 2019 AA state runner-up — for the past four years.
However, Portland and Springfield moved up to Class AAA, leaving the Tigerettes in a four-team district along with Greenbrier, White House and White House Heritage.
“Heritage is going to be our biggest game to get past,” Smith said. “If we can make it past Heritage, I think we will be fine, as long as our offense can put the ball down. Offensively, if we can put the ball down, I see us having a good chance in the district.
“Right now, we are working on day to day, just trying to get ourselves ready. Each year though, I have the girls write down their goals. I have them write down three goals. I like to get them rolling and get them set where they’re at on the court, and then, I always like to sit them down and write down goals. Toward the end of the season, they can look back at goals and see if they accomplished those.”
Macon County opens its season by traveling to Hartsville to face Trousdale County on Monday evening, followed by a match at Beech on Tuesday.
The Tigerettes open district play on Aug. 26, hosting White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.