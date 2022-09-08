FRANKLIN, Ky. — Kentucky Downs just became unique in another way. Already offering the only European-style race course in America and some of the largest purses in the world, Kentucky Downs now becomes the first track in the United States to offer five $1 million races on one card outside the Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships.

Entries were taken Monday for Saturday’s showcase card, which will be American horse racing’s focus with Saratoga’s elite meet ending Labor Day. For the first time, Kentucky Downs will have six graded stakes on a single card, and five have the capacity to reach seven digits in purse money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.