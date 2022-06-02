Macon County High School junior Isaac Kirby had a plan for the 1600-meter run May 24 at Dean Hayes Stadium at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Executing that plan in the Double A TSSAA State Track & Field Championships, Kirby won the state title, Macon County’s first state crown since Kirby’s coach, Brandon Mahaney, won his last of his multiple career championships in 2009.
The strategy was “just to sit on the leader, Josua Pote (of Signal Mountain), and with 300 meters or so left, start kicking it and picking it up,” Kirby said.
Kirby blasted his previous best time by nine seconds in capturing the state title and set a school record with the finish in 4:20.096.
“He orchestrated the race brilliantly, I mean, beautiful execution,” Mahaney said.
Kirby has another season to hone his abilities and wants to keep working hard so he can have a shot at another title his senior season.
“It’s definitely a confidence-booster, but just because I won it once doesn’t mean I’m going to win it next time,” he said. “I still have to put in the work.”
Mahaney said watching Kirby break his 1600-meter record was a thing of beauty.
“I won it twice. I won the 3200 three times, but that was back in the day,” Mahaney said. “Those were the Glory Days, and so I’m on the other side of the fence now. It’s the same amount of excitement for him to win with me being the coach as it was for me when I won.
“It’s great for the school, great for the community and great for the sport.”
Mahaney said Kirby had to overcome somewhat of an underdog status at the state event, plus he peaked at the right time after a late season of various injuries.
“Going into the race, he was not the favorite, so he kind of went in under the radar. It was really, truthfully, a Cinderella story. We had a couple people make it to the state championship, but he’s the first one to win since me, so it’s really really cool to have this happen.”
