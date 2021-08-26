Macon County High junior Isaac Kirby and freshman Laykin Ellis placed second in the Macon Bank & Trust Invitational, which was held last Saturday morning at Macon County High School.
Kirby posted a time of 17:12, finishing six seconds behind the winner (Hume-Fogg’s Luke Robinson).
Teammate Matthew Evans placed seventh, posting a time of 18:28.
The Tigers placed fourth as a team, behind first-place Station Camp, second-place Hume-Fogg and third-place Cookeville.
Ellis finished 17 seconds behind DeKalb County’s Mylie Phillips.
Station Camp High’s girls placed first with 32 points, ahead of Cookeville (53) and White House (71).
The Macon County teams won the elementary competition.
In the girls division, Macon County finished with 36 points, with White House Heritage (43) in second place and Red Boiling Springs (49) in third place.
Macon County’s Makenna Centers won the race in a time of 6:31, with teammate Grace Marie Sircy placing second (6:48).
RBS runners Carter West (6:58) and Emberly Cowan (7:40) placed third and sixth, respectively.
In the elementary boys competition, Macon County had 25 points, with White House Heritage (51) placing second and Red Boiling Springs (58) placing third.
Macon County’s Ace Meador won the race with a time of 6:15, three seconds in front of Red Boiling Springs runner Glynlee Cowan.
Macon County’s Landon Presley (6:24) and Colten Barlow (6:43) placed third and fourth, respectively.
In the boys middle-school competition, the Macon County Junior High boys placed fourth with 95 points, and Red Boiling Springs placed eighth with 176 points.
Station Camp Middle School placed first with 20 points, led by Caden Costello’s first-place finish in a time of 11:47.
Macon County’s Brayden Leftrick placed 12th with a time of 13:11.
Station Camp Middle won the girls middle-school competition.
Kryian Sychareune won the race in a time of 13:06, with DeKalb Middle’s Chloe Vanvranken placing second (13:30).
Macon County’s Addison Whittemore placed 22nd with a time of 16:13.
