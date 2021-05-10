HENDERSONVILLE — Macon County High sophomore Isaac Kirby and Elliott McGuire earned second-place finishes at last Thursday’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Large Schools Section 3 North Subsectional Meet, which was held at Hendersonville High’s A.D. Starnes Memorial Track.
As a result, both runners will advance to this week’s sectional meet, which will be held at Ravenwood High School.
The top three finishers in each event along with the next two best times/distances in that event among competitors in the north and south subsectional meets advance to the sectional meet.
Kirby finished behind Green Hill’s Aaron Isbell in both of his events. In the 1,600-meter run, Kirby posted a time of 4:37.79, finishing almost nine seconds back of Isbell.
Then, in the 3,200-meter run, Kirby crossed the finish line in 10:10.75, more than 17 seconds behind Isbell.
Kirby set personal records, by 14 seconds in the 3,200 and by six seconds in the 1,600.
McGuire also set a personal record, posting a time of 2:03.73 in the 800-meter run.
Beech’s Blake Brown won the event, crossing the finish line in 1:59.47.
Macon County freshman Keeley Hire placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 87 feet, 8 inches.
Green Hill’s Lexi Greenstreet won the event with a toss of 97-8.
Green Hill won both the boys and girls team competitions.
