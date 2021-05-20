BRENTWOOD — Macon County High School sophomore Isaac Kirby qualified for the Large Class State Track and Field Championship Meet by placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run at last Thursday’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Section 3 Meet, which was held at Ravenwood High School.
One week earlier, Kirby set a personal record of 10:10.75 at the Division I Large Schools Section 3 North Subsectional Meet.
Kirby shattered that mark last Thursday, crossing the finish line in 9:30.81 to place fourth.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state meet.
Lebanon senior Aiden Britt won the event in a time of 9:10.17, finishing more than 16 seconds in front of Brentwood’s Kevin Vanderkolk (9:26.78) and Brentwood’s Brody Chapman (9:26.97).
Kirby’s senior teammate, Elliott McGuire, placed sixth in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:02.18.
McGuire bettered the time of 2:03.73 that he recorded at the subsectional meet.
At the sectional meet, Martin Luther King Magnet’s Miles Ally placed first in a time of 1:52.70, finishing more than three seconds in front of Overton’s Jon Coutler (1:56.39).
