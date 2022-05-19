Macon County High School athlete Isaac Kirby qualified for state competition in two events, the 1600 meter run and the 3200 run, during the AA Middle Sectional Championship on May 12 in Fairview.
In the 1600-meter, Kirby won in 4:37.60. In the 3200-meter race, he captured first in 10:33.78.
The top two finishers advance to the state competition.
Meanwhile, Malachi Rice was fifth in the discus throw. Presley Sorensen was fifth in the girls’ discus, Luke Pharris was sixth in the 3200-meter run and Laykin Ellis finished eighth in the 1600-meter.
In relay events:
• The boys’ 4x8 team of Matt Evans, Matt Sinclair, Luke Pharris and Bryson Davenport was sixth.
• The girls’ 4x8 team of Lexi Reed, Aly Brooks, Madison Gonzalez and Violet Hackert placed eighth.
• The boys’ 4x4 team of Noah Barber, Matt Evans, Coby Smith and Matt Sinclair was eighth.
• The girls’ 4x4 team of Laykin Ellis, Anna Joe Scruggs, Lexi Reed and Ashley Romero placed eighth.
The State Championship competition is May 25 at Middle Tennessee State University.
— Times staff
