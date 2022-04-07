COOKEVILLE — Macon County High sophomores Laykin Kirby and Malachi Rice placed first in their respective events at a meet held at Cookeville High School last Thursday.
Kirby won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:48.78, and she placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.52.
Rice won the shot-put with a throw of 125 feet 3 inches.
Teammate Ashley Romero placed fourth in both the 200-meter dash (30.46) and 400-meter dash (1:09.54).
Two of the Tigerette relay teams earned top-four finishes as well. The 3,200-meter relay team posted a time of 13:25.60 to place second, and the 1,600-meter relay team placed fourth in a time of 5:03.84.
Macon County’s Coby Smith (24.61) and Zach Presley (24.92) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 200-meter run.
Teammates Lukas Pharris (11:40.36) and Sam Kemp (13:19.16) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.
The Tiger 1,600-meter relay team placed second, posting a time of 4:07.01.
Rice and junior teammate Isaac Kirby also competed in the Farragut Invitational last Saturday.
Kirby placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:29.89, finishing less than five seconds back of the winner (Hardin Valley senior Kaden Keller, 4:25.24).
Rice placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 123-5.
Hardin Valley senior Evan Maples won the competition with a throw of 141-7.
