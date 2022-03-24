Junior Isaac Kirby and sophomore Malachi Rice recorded first-place finishes as the Macon County High track and field squad opened its season with a meet at Watertown High School on March 15.
Kirby won the 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 4:48.75.
Matthew Sinclair — a Smith County High student competing with MCHS thanks to a cooperative program — placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:24.32.
Rice recorded a new school record throw of 123 feet-7 inches to win the discus competition.
Sophomore teammate Laykin Ellis placed second in the 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 6:01.06.
Teammate Aubrie Ward placed fifth in the event with a time of 6:54.50.
Kirby was also a part of the 3,200-meter relay team, along with Bryson Davenport, Lukas Pharris and Sinclair. That foursome placed second with a time of 9:49.65.
Macon County’s Ashley Romero placed fifth in the 400-meter dash, recording a time of 1:10.41. Tiger senior Cody Cothron placed seventh in the shot-put with a throw of 32-10.
