RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team avenged an earlier loss to York Institute with a 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 over the visiting Lady Dragons on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 loss at York Institute on Aug. 15.
RBS senior Kennedy Marshall provided six kills in the opening game, and she had nine more in game two, in which freshman Stephanie Windsor provided six kills.
Marshall, junior De’Awndria Polk, freshman Tatum Cotman and freshman Sidney Massengille all served up two aces in game three.
Then, Marshall produced seven more kills as the Lady Bulldogs closed out the match in the fourth game. Both Polk and Windsor had two blocks in the final game.
Marshall concluded the match with 25 kills, four aces and three blocks, and Windsor compiled eight kills and six blocks.
Cotman also served up four aces, and Polk — the team’s setter — finished with 18 assists and three blocks.
- However, RBS stumbled two days later, suffering a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 loss at Clay County.
When the two teams met in Red Boiling Springs on Aug. 17, RBS claimed a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12 victory.
However, Clay County turned the tables in the rematch.
Windsor had three kills in the opening game, and Marshall provided two kills and four blocks in game one.
Cotman also served up two aces in the opening game, and senior Emma Woodcock served up two aces in the second game and again in the third game.
Marshall produced two kills and three aces in game three, and both Polk and Windsor had two blocks. However, Clay County was able to close out the match.
Marshall led the team with six kills and four blocks, and Windsor provided five kills and three blocks.
Polk also had three blocks and four assists. Woodcock led the team with four aces.
RBS fell to 5-5 overall and to 5-3 in District 7-A play.
