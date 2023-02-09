RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team erupted for a 62-28 victory over visiting Trousdale County.
The two teams met in Hartsville on Dec. 2, with the Lady Bulldogs claiming a 54-36 win.
RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team erupted for a 62-28 victory over visiting Trousdale County.
The two teams met in Hartsville on Dec. 2, with the Lady Bulldogs claiming a 54-36 win.
“We had a great overall performance (on Friday),” RBS head coach Terra Allen said, whose squad allowed just 12 points in the first half. “We set a goal of holding them to 32 points, and they only scored 28 points”.
Senior Claire Fleming led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points and added four assists and three rebounds.
Junior teammate Bailey Massengille finished with 12 points, three assists, three steals, and three rebounds. Junior Josie Green provided nine points, one steal, one assist, and four rebounds. Senior Bre Thompson contributed eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.
