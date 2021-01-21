RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Spring High girls basketball team cut a 17-point, first-half deficit to five points but couldn’t get any closer in a 56-44 loss to visiting Clay County on Jan. 12.
“Clay County … that’s their best,” RBS head coach Layce Colter said. “They shot 44% form three-point (range). They shot 42% from inside the arc. I feel like that was their best..”
Clay County dominated the majority of the first half, making six 3-pointers before halftime. Katie Arms made three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the visitors took a 21-10 lead into the second stanza.
“We knew she was a shooter,” Colter said. “I don’t know what we were doing.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Halle Buford and Abby Head extended the lead to 17 points (34-17) with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.
“We had to come out of it,” Colter said of the 2-3 zone defense that her squad was employing.
However, RBS scored the final seven points of the half over the final 46 seconds, which included a Graycee West layin, a 23-footer from Liz Anderson and two free throws from Claire Fleming. That cut the margin to 10 points at halftime, and freshman teammate Bailey Massengille opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Red Boiling Springs sophomore Claire Fleming penetrated to the basket, spun and converted a 5-footer to pull her squad to within five points (36-31).
“Our scoring is getting better,” Colter said. “It’s like I told Claire … she has to score 15 a game. Liz has to shoot more.”
However, Clay County — which improved to 9-5 overall and to 5-1 in District 6-A — responded with a 7-0 run, with the first five of those points coming from Eliza Jenkins.
RBS senior Iesha Smith scored seven of her nine points in the third period, but her squad didn’t get any closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Arms led Clay County offensively with a game-high 20 points, and Jenkins scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
Fleming scored a team-high 12 points.
“We’ve not all showed up in one game,” Colter said. “We’ve not reached our peak. I’m waiting for that to happen. It’s (improving) turnovers.”
- The Lady Bulldogs suffered an 84-45 loss at Clarkrange on Friday evening.
Clarkrange is an eight-time state champion and three-time state runner-up.
Behind Anderson’s eight first-quarter points, RBS (6-8 overall, 4-4 in District 6-A) trailed just 20-14 after one period of play, but the Lady Buffaloes erupted for 30 points in the second stanza, with Kaylie Monday making three 3-pointers in the period.
Fleming’s field goal accounted for her squad’s only points in the second quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 50-16 at halftime and 75-34 entering the fourth quarter as Makenzie Pile scored seven points for Clarkrange in the third period.
Anderson finished with a team-high 14 points, and sophomore forward Breanna Thompson scored a career-high 11 points.
The rest of the RBS scoring is as follows: Fleming 8 points, West 4, Josie Green 3, Emma Woodcock 3 and Hayely McCarter 2.
Monday scored a game-high 17 points, and she was joined in double figures by Chloe Howard (14 points), Pile (14) and Mattie Bush (12).
The Lady Buffaloes made 10 3-pointers and shot 54% from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.