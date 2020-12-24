HARTSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team was back in action for the first time in more than two weeks last Friday night.
Despite having just six players at their disposal, the Lady Bulldogs dominated in the second half of their district opener, a 50-29 victory at Trousdale County.
“We played really well together,” RBS senior guard Hayely McCarter said. “I think it’s because we were so ready to come back.
“We took some losses recently. We were ready to show people … ‘Hey, we got this.’ We wanted to prove people wrong.”
The Lady Bulldogs never trailed, gradually pulling away.
“What I really like is the way we finished the game,” RBS first-year head coach Layce Colter said. “It wasn’t ugly. We ended it with an A-plus. We made them come out and guard us, executed and got easy shots. That’s something I’ve wanted to see.
“People don’t understand that it’s a process. You have effort. You have to execute. Then, you have to finish.”
Colter has been away from the team recently due to being quarantined, and most of the players who were available on Friday night returned to the team last week
“Claire (Fleming) came back on Monday,” McCarter said. “Me, Liz (Anderson) and Lindsay (Randolph) came back Tuesday.”
McCarter tested positive for COVID-19, but she said that transitioning back to practice wasn’t too challenging.
“Surprisingly, I was ok,” McCarter said. “It was just different for everybody. I was rusty shooting … but it wasn’t bad.”
Colter wasn’t able to return until Friday. Assistant coach Laken Wilson led practice sessions last week.
“When you go on the road for your first district game, here we are with a new coach and new system, but I have really good assistant coaches,” Colter said. “Laken did a wonderful job. I never worried. I never questioned it. I told her to take it and go with it. We did.
“I was excited to see my girls. I don’t have kids, so they’re mine. I was ready to see my middle-school bunch and high-school bunch.”
Six early points from Fleming helped her squad out to an 8-2 lead, but 3-pointers from Kailen Donoho and Jazzlyn Marshall tied the contest.
However, McCarter’s four-point play in the final minute of the opening period placed her squad in front to stay.
Anderson made two 3-pointers in the second stanza, and Fleming scored the final four points of the half, giving her squad a nine-point lead (28-19) at the intermission.
The lead was at eight points (35-27) entering the fourth quarter, but RBS closed the game on a 15-2 run.
Sophomore forward Breanna Thompson had a pair of interior baskets early in the final period.
“We were trying to attack some,” McCarter said. “We were trying to move the ball around. A girl was always leaving Bre. So, we wanted to move it around and hit her.”
Thompson was in foul trouble for much of the contest, and she was one of three Lady Bulldogs to finish with four fouls.
“I was pleased (defensively),” Colter said. “I was pleased that we were smart. We finished the game with six players, and three of them had four fouls. Even though we got in that situation, we played through it.”
Fleming finished with a game-high 20 points, and Anderson made four of her team’s five 3-pointers. McCarter contributed eight points.
“It was very nice (to be back in action),” McCarter said. “We definitely missed it. We were excited.”
The Lady Bulldogs were playing without four players — senior forward Iesha Smith, sophomore center Graycee West, freshman guard Bailey Massengille and freshman guard Kennedy Marshall — who are regulars in the rotation due to the fact they were still quarantined.
Donoho led the Lady Jackets (1-4 overall, 0-2 in District 6-A) offensively with 13 points.
RBS rallied for a 40-38, come-from-behind victory at Cannon County on Saturday evening.
Fleming made two free throws with seven seconds remaining to place her squad in front, and then, Anderson had a steal near midcourt in the closing seconds.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by 12 points at halftime and still by five points (30-25) entering the fourth quarter.
Anderson, McCarter and Randolph all made 3-pointers in the third period.
Fleming scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, and Anderson made all four of her free-throw attempts in the final eight minutes. Anderson finished 8 of 8 at the free-throw line.
RBS was 17 of 27 at the free-throw line and 5 of 11 from three-point range, but the Lady Bulldogs connected on just 4 of 29 two-point shots.
Anderson scored a team-high 13 points, backed by Randolph (8 points), Fleming (7), McCarter (6), Thompson (4) and Massengille (2).
Bella Pelham and Shelby Smithson led the Lady Lions offensively with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs evened their record at 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.