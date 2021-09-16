RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team rallied but suffered a 21-25, 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 loss to visiting Jackson County on Sept. 8.
Junior middle hitter Graycee West had two blocks and served up two aces in the opening game, and sophomore teammate Kennedy Marshall provided two kills as the Lady Bulldogs took the lead.
West had two kills in game two, but the Lady Blue Devils rolled, evening in the match.
West, junior Nautica Goolsby and freshman De’Awndria Polk all had blocks in the third game, with Marshall producing two more kills in game three, but the Lady Bulldogs trailed.
RBS battled back to tie the match by winning game four, thanks to two three aces and two kills from freshman Chloe Powell. Goolsby provided three kills in the fourth game, and Marshall had two more as well.
Then, Powell provided two more kills in the fifth game, but RBS wasn’t able to pull out the victory.
Marshall finished with a team-high seven kills, and Powell compiled five kills and three aces.
West led the team with four blocks, and West, Powell and Heaven White all served up three aces.
Goolsby, West and senior Shy’Ann Eaton-Robinson all had three kills.
Red Boiling Springs had 10 players available, after having just seven for recent matches due to injuries and COVID-19-related concerns.
- Two days later, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a three-game loss at Smith County on Thursday evening.
RBS opened the season with a with a 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-27, 15-7 victory over visiting Smith County on Aug. 17.
That has been the team’s lone win thus far.
The Lady Bulldogs — who are only playing district matches this season — fell to 1-6 with Thursday’s setback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.