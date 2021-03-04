SPENCER — The visiting Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team was outscored 35-13 in the second and third quarters combined, resulting in a 57-29, season-ending loss to sixth-ranked Van Buren County in a Region 3-A Tournament quarterfinal contest played last Friday evening.
“They have all the pieces to the puzzle,” Lady Bulldog head coach Layce Colter said.
The Lady Eagles entered the contest having lost just two games this season, a 67-53 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Dec. 23 in the Smoky Mountain Classic and a 60-54 setback to visiting Whitwell on Feb. 9.
Van Buren County — which avenged a 62-45 loss to visiting Red Boiling Springs in the two programs’ region opener a year ago — repeatedly penetrated to the basket in the first quarter, leading 12-3 after freshman guard Layla Bouldin converted a three-point play at the 3:22 mark.
“We told them that we had to stop the ball,” Colter said. “Early in the game, we gave up some offensive rebounds too. That was killer.”
However, RBS responded with baskets from freshman Bailey Massengille and sophomore Breanna Thompson and two Massengille free throws to pull to within three points entering the second stanza.
The lead was still at three points early in the second period with Lady Bulldog sophomore standout Claire Fleming picked up her second foul, sending her to the bench.
“Claire got two fouls … that’s killer,” Colter said. “They couldn’t guard her off the bounce.”
The Lady Eagles took advantage of Fleming’s absence, scoring 10 of the next 12 points. Bouldin accounted for eight of those, pouring in 15 points in the first half.
“We were well-prepared,” Colter said. “We just didn’t make a big shot.
“It was 14-11, and we missed a couple of shots. They turned the ball over. They gave us some opportunities. We just couldn’t make a shot. We have to make a big shot. All year long, we’ve had that problem.”
RBS freshman Kennedy Marshall came off of the bench to provide a pair of baskets in the second quarter, but her squad still trailed by 11 points (28-17) at halftime.
Then, Van Buren County (24-2) erupted for the first 17 points of the second half, with Bouldin scoring 11 consecuctive points (including three consecuctive 3-pointers).
Bouldin produced 26 of her game-high 30 points over the first three quarters, helping her squad take a 47-22 advantage into the final period.
“No. 21 (Bouldin) … she played out of her mind,” Colter said.
Van Buren County won its fourth consecuctive game on Friday.
Thompson finished with a game-high eight points.
RBS struggled over its final three games, suffering a 53-point loss to fourth-ranked Clarkrange and a 37-point setback to Pickett County prior to Friday’s loss to the Lady Eagles.
“I don’t like how it was done,” Colter said of this season’s postseason format. “Monday night was exhausting (a one-point win over Jackson County on a last-second layin by Iesha Smith in a District 6-A Tournament quarterfinal). You turn around and travel to Clarkrange (on Tuesday) and Pickett (on Wednesday). Then, you travel to Van Buren. We had (more) time to start the region.
“I don’t like the higher seed (hosting games). Go play on a neutral floor.”
The Lady Bulldogs ended their first season under Colter’s leadership with a 14-13 record, and RBS loses four seniors — Liz Anderson, Hayely McCarter, Lindsay Randolph and Smith.
“I’m very proud of them,” Colter said. “To not have (summer) camps, playdays and scrimmages, it’s amazing to me to see a group of girls come together like that. It’s all I can ask for. That’s a hard transition, but they bought in.”
