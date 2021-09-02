GORDONSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team suffered a 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 loss at Gordonsville last Thursday evening.
Due to a variety of injuries and COVID-19-related issues, the Lady Bulldogs played with just seven players one week earlier in a loss to visiting Clay County.
Then, RBS canceled its match at Westmoreland five days later due to those issues.
Sophomore Kennedy Marshall had two kills in the opening game against Gordonsville, but the Lady Bulldogs did not have any kills over the final two games.
RBS freshman De’Awndria Polk served up an ace in game two, and both Marshall and senior Shy’Ann Eaton-Robinson served up an ace in the third game.
Polk also had three blocks in the match, with Eaton-Robinson producing a block as well.
The Lady Bulldogs — who are only playing district matches this season — fell to 1-2.
